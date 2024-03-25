The First Look: Texas Children's Houston Open

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler returns to action after his dramatic win at THE PLAYERS Championship. Scheffler has won two events in a row on the PGA TOUR (the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard prior to his triumph at TPC Sawgrass) and has not finished outside the top 20 in any event so far this season. He’s looking to become the first golfer to win three straight events on the PGA TOUR since 2017. Scheffler has notched back-to-back top-10s in Houston and shares the course record at Memorial Park, an 8-under 62… Wyndham Clark, who fell one lipped-out birdie try short of tying Scheffler at THE PLAYERS, is back in action. Clark, a winner already this season, finished 16th at Memorial Park in 2022 – his best career finish in Houston… Tony Finau looks to become the first person to successfully defend his title in Houston since Vijay Singh in 2004-05. Finau has made seven of eight cuts so far this season. He’s had a mixed bag of results at this golf course, with a T24 and a missed cut the other finishes at Memorial Park… Texan Will Zalatoris is hoping to rebound from an early exit at THE PLAYERS. Zalatoris had two top-five finishes in a row at Signature Events before missing the cut at TPC Sawgrass. This is Zalatoris’ tournament debut in Houston… Peter Malnati is back in action after finding the winner’s circle at the Valspar Championship. Malnati’s triumph just outside Tampa was his first TOUR title in more than 3,000 days… Other notables in the field include Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, and Nick Dunlap… This is the final week prior to the world top-50 cutoff to qualify for the Masters. Amongst those in the field this week in Houston and needing an excellent finish to get to Augusta National include TOUR winners Tom Hoge (No. 57) and Mackenzie Hughes (No. 63) plus 10-time DP World Tour winner Alex Noren (No. 64).