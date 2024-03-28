Wyndham Clark cards opening 70 amidst back injury at Texas Children’s Houston Open
2 Min Read
Says he ‘felt it all day’ Thursday but optimistic for rest of week
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
HOUSTON – Wyndham Clark opened the Texas Children’s Houston Open in even-par 70, after revealing Wednesday that he had suffered a back injury earlier in the week.
Clark stood 3-under through 13 holes Thursday at Memorial Park Golf Course, but he dropped shots with bogeys on Nos. 14, 16 and 18, including a water ball at the par-5 16th hole. He said afterward that his back was feeling better every day, but that his evening would include some rehab work before turning his attention to Friday’s second round.
“It was fine,” Clark said Thursday evening. “I felt like I had most of my speed. I definitely felt it all day, but no excuse for how I played. I was playing honestly pretty good, just missed that short (birdie) putt on the 13th and another one (for par) on the 14th and that kind of put me into a lull. Unfortunate to bogey the par 5 and then 18, but all in all, a good day.
“I'm going to go do some rehab and work on it. It's been getting better every day so I'm hoping tomorrow I really don't feel it.”
Clark has ascended to world No. 4 on the strength of back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS Championship, both times finishing second to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. After taking last week off, he injured his back Monday while working out at home in Scottsdale, Arizona, – he threw out a muscle while doing a lift – before traveling to Houston for this week’s event. He said Wednesday that the thought of withdrawing entered his mind, but that it was important for him to play in the Wednesday pro-am alongside Texas Children’s patients.
Wyndham Clark chips it close to set up birdie at Houston Open
He'd then see how his body progressed into competition, he said.
“I’m going to give it my best effort tomorrow and hopefully I can play and compete,” he said Wednesday.
Clark, 30, did just that. He hit eight of 13 fairways Thursday, 11 of 18 greens and took 30 putts. He averaged 315.5 yards off the tee, ranking in the field’s top 20.
Clark is scheduled to begin the second round at 7:53 a.m. CT Friday alongside Tony Finau and Si Woo Kim.