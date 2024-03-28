Wyndham Clark cards opening 70 amidst back injury at Texas Children’s Houston Open

Clark has ascended to world No. 4 on the strength of back-to-back runner-up finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and THE PLAYERS Championship, both times finishing second to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. After taking last week off, he injured his back Monday while working out at home in Scottsdale, Arizona, – he threw out a muscle while doing a lift – before traveling to Houston for this week’s event. He said Wednesday that the thought of withdrawing entered his mind, but that it was important for him to play in the Wednesday pro-am alongside Texas Children’s patients.