Jason Day projected to miss cut following closing double bogey in Houston

A 2-over cut line is quite unlikely though, leaving Day to need a miracle. The Australian, who had made four cuts in six prior starts at this event, entered the week at No. 18 on the FedExCup and No. 20 in the world. After opening with a 2-over 72 at Memorial Park, he battled to 2-under through 17 holes on a windy Friday, positioning himself for a weekend tee time before his costly final hole.