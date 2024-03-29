Jason Day projected to miss cut following closing double bogey in Houston
2 Min Read
Cut line could fluctuate as windy afternoon unfolds at Texas Children’s Houston Open
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
HOUSTON – Not even Jason Day, a former major champion and world No. 1, is immune to cut-line pressure.
Day made double bogey on the par-3 ninth in Friday’s second round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, his final hole of the day, to fall outside the projected cut line at Memorial Park Golf Course. Day, 36, finished at 2-over 142, with the cut line projected at 1-over 141 as of 4:45 p.m. local time Friday.
Day flew the green off the tee at the 157-yard par 3, and his second shot from 73 feet failed to reach the putting surface. He chipped to 13 feet and two-putted for a costly 5.
They “turned the fans on” Friday afternoon at Memorial Park Golf Course, as first-year TOUR member Chan Kim put it, with steady winds leading to a firm and fast Memorial Park setup and an unpredictable cut line.
Eighty-one players stood at 1-over or better as of 4 p.m. Friday, with 61 players at even-par or better. With the top 65 and ties advancing to Saturday’s third round at Memorial Park, it set up a scenario where the cut line could fall anywhere from even-par 140 to 2-over 142.
A 2-over cut line is quite unlikely though, leaving Day to need a miracle. The Australian, who had made four cuts in six prior starts at this event, entered the week at No. 18 on the FedExCup and No. 20 in the world. After opening with a 2-over 72 at Memorial Park, he battled to 2-under through 17 holes on a windy Friday, positioning himself for a weekend tee time before his costly final hole.
Others in the clubhouse at 2-over 142 include TOUR rookie Hayden Springer, Texas resident Paul Barjon and Monday qualifier Callum McNeill. Among the players at 1-over 141 are Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Moore, Michael Kim and area native Chandler Phillips.