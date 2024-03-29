Chan Kim makes first ace of PGA TOUR career
1 Min Read
Pitching wedge from 157 yards at Texas Children’s Houston Open
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Chan Kim made his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR in the second round of the Texas Children’s Houston Open on Friday, holing out with a pitching wedge from 157 yards at the par-3 ninth hole.
It was the fourth ace overall since the tournament moved to Memorial Park Golf Course in 2020.
Kim, 34, was coming off a 1-over 71 Thursday but with his ace Friday made the turn at 4-under on the day and 3-under overall. He was just outside the top 15 on the leaderboard.
A late bloomer who spent some time playing the Japan Golf Tour, Kim, who earned his TOUR card via his top-30 finish on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, has gotten off to a solid start this year. He finished T14 at The American Express and T8 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He’s made five straight cuts, including his maiden start at THE PLAYERS Championship two weeks ago.
The Arizona State product, who still lives in Arizona, is 118th in the Official World Golf Ranking and 92nd in the FedExCup.