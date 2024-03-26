Expert Picks: Texas Children's Houston Open

Winner: Sahith Theegala (+2000) – He's red hot in March with back-to-back T10s at Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass. The key for him will be his putting which he currently sits seventh in SG: Putting on TOUR. If he keeps that up and hits a lot of greens in regulation, then we should see Theegala in the mix on Sunday.

Top 10: Billy Horschel (+400) – There’s so much to like and dislike with Horschel's game this season. He’s MC’d in three of seven starts, but has finished T20 in three, including a T12 last week and T9 two weeks ago at PGA National. I’ll trust he found something last week and brings that to Houston.

Longshot: Billy Horschel (+5000) – I can see a big first round — even a first round leader option — then he needs to build from that to be in the mix on Sunday. Avoid rounds in the 70s and keep the pedal down. If he doesn’t lose strokes off the tee, I trust his approach game/putting to make a serious run at this championship.