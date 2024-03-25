PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Monday qualifiers: Texas Children's Houston Open

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

(Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

(Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Texas Children's Houston Open offers the opportunity for golfers to play their way into this week's field at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, via the Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier is contested at Westwood Golf Club, with four qualifiers ultimately advancing. In the event of a tie for qualifying positions, there will be a sudden-death playoff immediately following play.

    Click here for all scores from Westwood Golf Club.

