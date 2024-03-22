Valspar Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Saturday, March 23: 'PGA TOUR Originals Credentialed: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard,' 2-3 p.m. on NBC:

“PGA TOUR Originals Credentialed” delivers an inside look at the stories of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Follow France’s Matthieu Pavon and the Arnold Palmer Cup Exemption David Ford for their debuts at Bay Hill, meet Orlando artist Ryan Rustand, dive into the history of Arnie’s place, and go inside the ropes as Scottie Scheffler wins his second red cardigan.