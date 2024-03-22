PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Valspar Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 action from the Valspar Championship gets underway Saturday from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, the final event of the TOUR's Florida Swing.

    Five players lead after Friday including Stewart Cink, Brendon Todd, Mackenzie Hughes, Chandler Phillips and Kevin Streelman, all of whom currently sit at 6-under. A crowded leaderboard sits one back at 5-under including Peter Malnati and 15-time TOUR winner Justin Thomas who carded a second-round, 2-under 69.

    The second round of the Valspar Championship was suspended due to darkness at 7:25 p.m. and will resume Saturday at 9 a.m.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
    • Special programming alert:
      • Saturday, March 23: 'PGA TOUR Originals Credentialed: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard,' 2-3 p.m. on NBC: “PGA TOUR Originals Credentialed” delivers an inside look at the stories of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Follow France’s Matthieu Pavon and the Arnold Palmer Cup Exemption David Ford for their debuts at Bay Hill, meet Orlando artist Ryan Rustand, dive into the history of Arnie’s place, and go inside the ropes as Scottie Scheffler wins his second red cardigan.

    'Credentialed: Arnold Palmer Invitational' | PGA TOUR Originals


    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPS

    Marquee groups and featured groups will be finalized once Round 2 concludes


    MUST READS

    With unique ball marker, Kevin Streelman contending at Valspar

    Amateur Nick Gabrelcik rebounds from tough opener with Friday 67 at Valspar Championship

    The First Look

    Expert Picks: Valspar Championship

    Power Rankings

    Inside the Field: Valspar Championship

    Purse breakdown: Valspar Championship

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.