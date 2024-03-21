Best of personalized caddie bibs at Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Robert MacIntyre doesn’t intend to let American fans forget about last year’s Ryder Cup outcome. Rather than MacIntyre’s last name on the back of his caddie’s bib at the Valspar Championship, the bib reads “EUR16.5-11.5USA,” noting the final margin at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, where MacIntyre was part of the winning European side.
The Valspar traditionally allows players to pick the phrasing on the back of their caddie bibs, eschewing the typical last-name standard to let the creative juices flow. Several players embrace the opportunity, and this year is no exception.
At player registration at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, players filled out a form with their desired caddie-bib handle and reasoning. MacIntyre didn’t mince words, noting “Ryder Cup score” for explanation.
The tournament team delivered, with MacIntyre’s bib perhaps bringing flashbacks of consternation for the American fans in attendance outside Tampa.
Here’s a look at some of the more creative caddie-bib stylings at this year’s Valspar:
- Luke Donald: “Now Hiring” (Donald wrote that it was his caddie's last week, though it was unclear if he was joking or not)
- Joel Dahmen: “Leaping Cougar” (a name he was given as a kid during his time with a Christian youth organization called the Royal Rangers – as Golf Channel reported in 2019)
- Garrick Higgo: “Higgopotamus”
- Kevin Kisner: “KIZ”
- Ben Kohles: “BKHaveItYourWay”
- K.H. Lee: Mr. Incredible (fitting for a player who once said his goal was to be the sexiest golfer alive)
- Troy Merritt: “24 Karat”
- Seamus Power: “Up the Déise” (a nod to his hometown of Waterford, Ireland)
- Roger Sloan: “Uncle Roy”
- Josh Teater: “N:OW: (“What time is it? It is N:OW and that’s the only time that matters!” Teater explained in the bib registration document)
- Carson Young: “The Other C Young” (a lighthearted nod to fellow TOUR pro Cameron Young, who has perhaps gained more notoriety in recent years)
- Brendon Todd: “TODDFATHER”
- Norman Xiong: "Stormin" (as in Stormin' Norman Xiong)
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.