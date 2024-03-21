Best of personalized caddie bibs at Valspar Championship

Luke Donald: “Now Hiring” (Donald wrote that it was his caddie's last week, though it was unclear if he was joking or not)

Joel Dahmen: “Leaping Cougar” (a name he was given as a kid during his time with a Christian youth organization called the Royal Rangers – as Golf Channel reported in 2019)

Garrick Higgo: “Higgopotamus”

Kevin Kisner: “KIZ”

Ben Kohles: “BKHaveItYourWay”

K.H. Lee: Mr. Incredible (fitting for a player who once said his goal was to be the sexiest golfer alive)

Troy Merritt: “24 Karat”

Seamus Power: “Up the Déise” (a nod to his hometown of Waterford, Ireland)

Roger Sloan: “Uncle Roy”

Josh Teater: “N:OW: (“What time is it? It is N:OW and that’s the only time that matters!” Teater explained in the bib registration document)

Carson Young: “The Other C Young” (a lighthearted nod to fellow TOUR pro Cameron Young, who has perhaps gained more notoriety in recent years)

Brendon Todd: “TODDFATHER”