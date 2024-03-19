Expert Picks: Valspar Championship

Winner: Nick Taylor (+3500) – There’s so much to like about Taylor and his game so far this year. Was in the mix for a bit at THE PLAYERS. Nothing worse than a T39 finish since his playoff win at the WM Phoenix Open. Combo that with the fact that he likes Innisbrook (T10 last year), it seems to me all signs pointing in the right direction for Taylor.

Top 10: Brian Harman (+200) – He’s been putting up some really low numbers lately and I see no reason to think that will stop this week. T5 here in 2022. I considered Harman for outright as he looks like he’s ready to win but I’ll settle for a safer pick with a top-10 finish.

Longshot: Brendon Todd (+6600) – Todd has been very hit or miss this season. He has the game that I think will allow him to maneuver around Innisbrook and get him within striking distance for a run at the win come Sunday.