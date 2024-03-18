Power Rankings: Valspar Championship

The Copperhead Course is a par 71 with five par 3s and a customary set of four par 5s. The anchor leg of the Florida Swing stood as the hardest of the series in relation to par a year ago when the field averaged 71.935. That also easily was highest among all par 71s throughout the 2022-23 season. The challenge isn’t unusual, though. That it averaged below par a few weeks later in the spring of 2021 and in its more familiar slot in March of 2022 was a surprise.