Late best friend inspires Jimmy Stanger into Valspar Championship homecoming

Stanger’s childhood best friend Harris Armstrong died Dec. 1, 2008, at age 12, after being diagnosed with astrocytoma (a spinal cord tumor) in October 2007. Their friendship was such that “it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say we hung out every day from age 6 to 13,” Stanger said last week; after a few years of friendship, the Armstrong family moved to the same suburban Tampa neighborhood as the Stangers. They’d volunteer together at the Valspar; they’d play junior golf events together; their competitive bent included everything from ping-pong to hide-and-seek. Their golf results were an even 50-50 split, said Stanger, who was always impressed with Armstrong’s short game. “The biggest thing I learned from him was to use your feel around the greens a little more,” Stanger said of Armstrong, who was a two-time national finalist in Golf Channel’s Drive, Chip and Putt.