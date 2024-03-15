Inside the Field: Valspar Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to the final stop of the Florida Swing at the Valspar Championship. The Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, will host the 156-man field.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winner of PGA Championship/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Justin Thomas
Gary Woodland
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Brian Harman
Francesco Molinari
Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
Sam Burns
Billy Horschel
FedExCup champion (five-year exemption)
Patrick Cantlay
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Akshay Bhatia
Keegan Bradley
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Nico Echavarria
Tony Finau
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Sungjae Im
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
K.H. Lee
Taylor Moore
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
Xander Schauffele
J.J. Spaun
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Brendon Todd
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Zach Johnson
Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
Luke Donald
Ryan Palmer
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Fred Biondi
Ricky Castillo
Nick Gabrielcik
Kevin Roy
PGA Club Professional champion
Braden Shattuck
PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
Greg Koch
Top 30 in FedExCup Points List
Adam Schenk
Cameron Young
Scott Stallings
Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
Adam Hadwin
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Thomas Detry
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Aaron Rai
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Davis Thompson
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Taylor Pendrith
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Harry Hall
Greyson Sigg
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Kevin Yu
Ben Martin
Ryan Moore
Peter Malnati
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
Min Woo Lee
# Major Medical Extension
Maverick McNealy
Brandt Snedeker
Jhonattan Vegas
Bud Cauley
J.B. Holmes
Vince Whaley
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Top 10 and ties from the previous event
Austin Cook
Erik Barnes
Victor Perez
Hayden Springer
Jimmy Stanger
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Joe Highsmith
Norman Xiong
Evan Harmeling
Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
Ryan Fox
Thorbjørn Olesen
Alexander Björk
Sami Valimaki
Robert MacIntyre
Jorge Campillo
Ryo Hisatsune
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
Chan Kim
Alejandro Tosti
Richard Hoey
Ben Silverman
Pierceson Coody
Paul Barjon
Max Greyserman
Chandler Phillips
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
David Skinns
Jacob Bridgeman
Nicholas Lindheim
Patrick Fishburn
McClure Meissner
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Chris Gotterup
William Furr
Parker Coody
Josh Teater
Ryan McCormick
Scott Gutschewski
Roger Sloan
Rafael Campos
Top-five finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Harrison Endycott
# Latest medical extension information can be found here.