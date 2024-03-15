PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Inside the Field: Valspar Championship

    The PGA TOUR heads to the final stop of the Florida Swing at the Valspar Championship. The Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida, will host the 156-man field.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of PGA Championship/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Justin Thomas
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Brian Harman
    Francesco Molinari

    Winner of World Golf Championships event (three-year exemption)
    Sam Burns
    Billy Horschel

    FedExCup champion (five-year exemption)
    Patrick Cantlay

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Akshay Bhatia
    Keegan Bradley
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Nico Echavarria
    Tony Finau
    Brice Garnett
    Lucas Glover
    Nick Hardy
    Lee Hodges
    Sungjae Im
    Tom Kim
    Kevin Kisner
    K.H. Lee
    Taylor Moore
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    Xander Schauffele
    J.J. Spaun
    Jordan Spieth
    Sepp Straka
    Adam Svensson
    Nick Taylor
    Brendon Todd
    Camilo Villegas
    Matt Wallace

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman
    Zach Johnson

    Sponsor exemption (members not otherwise exempt)
    Luke Donald
    Ryan Palmer

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Fred Biondi
    Ricky Castillo
    Nick Gabrielcik
    Kevin Roy

    PGA Club Professional champion
    Braden Shattuck

    PGA Section Champion\Player of the Year
    Greg Koch

    Top 30 in FedExCup Points List
    Adam Schenk
    Cameron Young
    Scott Stallings

    Top 70 in prior year's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Playoffs
    Adam Hadwin
    Andrew Putnam
    Eric Cole
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Thomas Detry
    Beau Hossler
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Aaron Rai
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 in prior season's FedExCup Points List through the FedExCup Fall
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Davis Thompson
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Taylor Pendrith
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Harry Hall
    Greyson Sigg
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Kevin Yu
    Ben Martin
    Ryan Moore
    Peter Malnati
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Top 125 on prior season's FedExCup (non-member)
    Min Woo Lee

    # Major Medical Extension
    Maverick McNealy
    Brandt Snedeker
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Bud Cauley
    J.B. Holmes
    Vince Whaley

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Top 10 and ties from the previous event
    Austin Cook
    Erik Barnes
    Victor Perez
    Hayden Springer
    Jimmy Stanger
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Joe Highsmith
    Norman Xiong
    Evan Harmeling

    Players 2-10 from DP World Tour rankings
    Ryan Fox
    Thorbjørn Olesen
    Alexander Björk
    Sami Valimaki
    Robert MacIntyre
    Jorge Campillo
    Ryo Hisatsune

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    Chan Kim
    Alejandro Tosti
    Richard Hoey
    Ben Silverman
    Pierceson Coody
    Paul Barjon
    Max Greyserman
    Chandler Phillips
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    David Skinns
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Nicholas Lindheim
    Patrick Fishburn
    McClure Meissner
    Tom Whitney
    Kevin Dougherty
    Chris Gotterup
    William Furr
    Parker Coody
    Josh Teater
    Ryan McCormick
    Scott Gutschewski
    Roger Sloan
    Rafael Campos

    Top-five finishers and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Harrison Endycott

    # Latest medical extension information can be found here.

