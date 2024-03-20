Defending Valspar champ Taylor Moore has tools to reach game’s elite tier

If anyone has a copy of Taylor Moore’s brilliant approach into the 16th green on Sunday of last year’s Valspar Championship, the third-year PGA TOUR professional would love to have a look at it. He has been unable to find the footage, even though he has the bronzed snake trophy to prove it happened. For now, he will settle for having it etched into his memory along with all the other clutch shots he pulled off down the stretch to capture his first TOUR title last March.