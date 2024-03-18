The First Look: Valspar Championship

FIELD NOTES: Xander Schauffele, fresh off his T2 at THE PLAYERS, will return to action at the Valspar. Schauffele has five top-10 finishes in seven events so far this season. He last played Innisbrook in 2022 where he finished T12 … Brian Harman, who tied Schauffele and Wyndham Clark at 19-under at THE PLAYERS, one shot back of Scottie Scheffler’s winning total, makes the trip to Innisbrook as well. Harman is rounding into form, having gone T12-T2 in his last two starts. But his effort at Innisbrook has been curious over the last decade. He has missed the cut in five of his last six Valspar appearances, but his one made cut resulted in a T5 in 2022 … Sam Burns returns to Innisbrook – a place he’s had plenty of success – looking for another win. Burns went back-to-back at the Valspar in 2021 and 2022 and finished sixth a year ago. He has notched four top-12s in five starts at Innisbrook, and he has yet to miss a cut … Justin Thomas is hoping to turn things around after a missed cut at THE PLAYERS. Thomas finished 10th last year and was third the year prior. He’s missed just one cut at the Valspar in his career … Tony Finau returns to Innisbrook for the first time since 2018. While he’s missed the cut three out of four times at Innisbrook, he did finish fifth in 2017 … Taylor Moore returns to Tampa looking to go back-to-back at the Valspar. Moore has found the weekend in all seven of his PGA TOUR starts this season … 2015 Valspar winner Spieth also returns. Spieth has finished in the top 20 at Innisbrook in five of his six starts, including a T3 a year ago.