Puerto Rico Open, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Valuable FedExCup points are on the line as PGA TOUR players take on the Puerto Rico Open, contested alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational, for the first Additional Event week of the year. The event once again boasts a field with plenty of international flavor, proven winners and up-and-comers looking for a breakthrough.
Ben Kohles, PGA TOUR rookie and No. 1 finisher on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List, sits at 18-under and leads by two after Round 3. Kohles carded a third-round 63 to lead Jimmy Stanger and Brice Garnett by two heading into Sunday.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 2:30-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)