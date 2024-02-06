WM Phoenix Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 1 action from the WM Phoenix Open gets underway Thursday from TPC Scottsdale. The highest-attended event on the PGA TOUR calendar features the signature 16th hole. The iconic par 3 is known for its raucous environment, with patron attendance reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds. Scottie Scheffler headlines the field and looks to make it a three-peat of wins at "The People's Open."
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
On the Range
The WM Phoenix Open will see PGA TOUR Live's "On the Range," featuring live action straight from the practice ground at TPC Scottsdale. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews and DraftKings betting, player interviews and more.
- Wednesday: 5-6:30 p.m. PGATOUR.COM, YouTube and Golf Channel
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPING
Thursday
Marquee group
- 9:53 a.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman
Featured groups
- 10:04 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Grayson Murray
- 10:15 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)
Friday
Marquee group
- 9:53 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark
Featured groups
- 10:04 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young
- 10:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)