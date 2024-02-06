PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
WM Phoenix Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 1 action from the WM Phoenix Open gets underway Thursday from TPC Scottsdale. The highest-attended event on the PGA TOUR calendar features the signature 16th hole. The iconic par 3 is known for its raucous environment, with patron attendance reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds. Scottie Scheffler headlines the field and looks to make it a three-peat of wins at "The People's Open."

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    On the Range

    The WM Phoenix Open will see PGA TOUR Live's "On the Range," featuring live action straight from the practice ground at TPC Scottsdale. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews and DraftKings betting, player interviews and more.

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m
    Featured group: 4-8 p.m.Featured group: 4-8 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 10:15 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 4-8 p.m.Featured group: 4-8 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured holes: 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.Featured hole: 4-8 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPING

    Thursday

    Marquee group

    • 9:53 a.m.: Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Brian Harman

    Featured groups

    • 10:04 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Grayson Murray
    • 10:15 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

    Friday

    Marquee group

    • 9:53 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark

    Featured groups

    • 10:04 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young
    • 10:15 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Sam Burns, J.T. Poston

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 16 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

