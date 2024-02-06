WM Phoenix Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 action from the WM Phoenix Open gets underway Thursday from TPC Scottsdale. The highest-attended event on the PGA TOUR calendar features the signature 16th hole. The iconic par 3 is known for its raucous environment, with patron attendance reaching up to 200,000 guests during previous Saturday rounds. Scottie Scheffler headlines the field and looks to make it a three-peat of wins at "The People's Open."

