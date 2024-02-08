Colt Knost trades microphone for caddie bib at WM Phoenix Open

Montgomery, 29, is making his fifth start of the 2024 season at this week’s WM Phoenix Open. He's made the cut in three Full-Field starts, including a pair of T13 finishes at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the Farmers Insurance Open. Montgomery qualified for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am through the Aon Next 10 and finished T39. He’s currently 46th in the FedExCup. Montgomery tees off the 10th hole at 1:18 p.m. local time Thursday alongside Kevin Stadler and Beau Hossler.

