Colt Knost trades microphone for caddie bib at WM Phoenix Open
1 Min Read
Colt Knost is trading his microphone for a caddie bib at the WM Phoenix Open. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Colt Knost is trading his microphone for a caddie bib at the WM Phoenix Open. The popular CBS on-course TV reporter is caddying for Taylor Montgomery at TPC Scottsdale this week.
Knost made 199 PGA TOUR starts in 14 seasons on the PGA TOUR, debuting in 2007 and retiring at the 2020 WM Phoenix Open before transitioning to a role in golf media. He’s spent the last several years in a prominent role with CBS, including at this event.
Stationed alongside Amanda Renner at the famous par-3 16th hole, Knost has broadcasted some of the most chaotic moments in the WM Phoenix Open’s recent history, including Sam Ryder’s ace in 2022. But with CBS broadcasting the Super Bowl, NBC is taking over production of this year’s event, leaving Knost with a rare off-week. He will spend it shouldering Montgomery’s bag and navigating through "The Greenest Show on Grass."
Montgomery, 29, is making his fifth start of the 2024 season at this week’s WM Phoenix Open. He's made the cut in three Full-Field starts, including a pair of T13 finishes at the Sony Open in Hawaii and the Farmers Insurance Open. Montgomery qualified for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am through the Aon Next 10 and finished T39. He’s currently 46th in the FedExCup. Montgomery tees off the 10th hole at 1:18 p.m. local time Thursday alongside Kevin Stadler and Beau Hossler.
Knost, 38, is a co-host of “Gravy and The Sleeze” with Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio and also serves as co-host of the “SubPar” podcast.