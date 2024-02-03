AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Saturday from the Monterey Peninsula in California. Pebble Beach Golf Links hosts the final two rounds. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and others headline the field on the Pacific coast.
Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg and Thomas Detry share the lead after an action-packed Round 2. Patrick Cantlay sits in solo second at 10-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the third round.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11:00-1 p.m.
|Marquee: noon-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 11:15-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 11:45-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
SATURDAY
Main feed:
- 12:29 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk (10th tee)
Marquee group:
- 11:12 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Seamus Power, Kevin Yu (10th tee)
- 11:34 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Alex Smalley (10th tee)
Featured groups:
- 11:23 a.m.: Jason Day, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery
- 11:45 a..m: Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Luke List
Featured holes:
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 17 (par 3)