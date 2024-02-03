PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 3 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am begins Saturday from the Monterey Peninsula in California. Pebble Beach Golf Links hosts the final two rounds. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and others headline the field on the Pacific coast.

    Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg and Thomas Detry share the lead after an action-packed Round 2. Patrick Cantlay sits in solo second at 10-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the third round.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 11:00-1 p.m.Marquee: noon-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 11:15-1 p.m.Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 11:45-1 p.m.Featured holes: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    SATURDAY

    Main feed:

    • 12:29 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Adam Schenk (10th tee)

    Marquee group:

    • 11:12 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Seamus Power, Kevin Yu (10th tee)
    • 11:34 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Maverick McNealy, Alex Smalley (10th tee)

    Featured groups:

    • 11:23 a.m.: Jason Day, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery
    • 11:45 a..m: Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Luke List

    Featured holes:

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR
