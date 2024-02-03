Draws & Fades: Cream rises but don’t write off longshots yet at Pebble Beach

I’m going to choose to let the slight annoyance of his last 11 holes on Friday at Pebble Beach wash over me and take the positive out of it … which is Cantlay’s odds are now a little higher than I was expecting. As my pre-tournament selection to win I’m not about to jump ship now. Three recent top 11s in this event give me renewed hope plus the fact he was well below his usual standards off the tee, a fact he can hopefully rectify in the third round. While Scheffler and Åberg’s odds are almost unactionable, Cantlay still has a little juice to squeeze.