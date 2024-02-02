AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues Friday from the Monterey Peninsula in California. The second Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season sees a star-studded field take on two courses for the annual pro-am format. Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course will rotate for the first two rounds and the 80-man field will be accompanied by amateurs . Pebble Beach will host the final two rounds. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and others headline the field on the Pacific coast.