AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 2 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues Friday from the Monterey Peninsula in California. The second Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season sees a star-studded field take on two courses for the annual pro-am format. Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course will rotate for the first two rounds and the 80-man field will be accompanied by amateurs. Pebble Beach will host the final two rounds. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and others headline the field on the Pacific coast.
Thomas Detry took the lead after Round 1 with a chip-in birdie on No. 18 in a round of 63. Patrick Cantlay sits in solo second at 8-under with a 64 at Spyglass Hill.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 12:30-1 p.m.
|Marquee: noon-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
FRIDAY
Main feed:
- 12:45 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg (first tee, Pebble Beach)
Marquee group:
- 11:57 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth (first tee, Pebble Beach)
- 1:09 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose (first tee, Pebble Beach)
Featured groups:
- 12:57 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood (first tee, Pebble Beach)
- 1:21 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay (first tee, Pebble Beach)
Featured holes:
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 17 (par 3)