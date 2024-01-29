The First Look: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
A general view of the seventh hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Written by Adam Stanley @adam_stanley
The historic Pebble Beach Golf Links will host the second Signature Event of 2024, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, this week. The TOUR’s top players are gathered at one of golf’s most famous venues for what promises to be an exciting week.
Some changes to the tournament’s format accompany its elevation to Signature Event status. The 80-man field will compete across two courses – Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill Golf Course – and will be accompanied by amateurs for just the first two rounds.
Here’s everything else you need to know for what promises to be one of the highlights of the season.
FIELD NOTES: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is making his debut in this event. His only prior professional experience at Pebble Beach came in the 2019 U.S. Open (MC)… Reigning FedExCup champ Viktor Hovland returns to action after starting his year at The Sentry. This is Hovland’s second straight appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 13th last season. Hovland won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach and then was low amateur at the 2019 U.S. Open here. He finished T12 and broke Jack Nicklaus’ record for low 72-hole score by an amateur in the U.S. Open.. Rory McIlroy is making his 2024 debut on TOUR. He is returning to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time since 2018 where he missed the cut. He did, however, finish ninth at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2019. McIlroy started 2024 by finishing runner-up in the Dubai Invitational and then winning the following week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic… Amateur-no-more Nick Dunlap will make his professional debut at Pebble Beach. Dunlap, the 2023 U.S. Amateur champion, won The American Express – the first amateur in more than 30 years to win a TOUR title – and announced last week that he is turning professional and accepting PGA TOUR membership. He is now exempt on TOUR through the end of the 2026 season and has a spot in this season’s seven remaining seven Signature Events, as well as THE PLAYERS, Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship… The 80-player field at Pebble Beach includes the top 50 in the 2023 FedExCup, Nos. 51-60 on the 2023 FedExCup Fall standings, the top finisher in the 2023 Race to Dubai not otherwise exempt (Nicolai Højgaard), tournament winners not otherwise exempt (Dunlap), players inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking not otherwise exempt (Justin Thomas), four sponsor exemptions (more below) and eight spots via the “fill the field” category… Højgaard arrives at Pebble Beach after finishing second to Matthieu Pavon in the Farmers Insurance Open. In his past five worldwide starts, Højgaard has a win (DP World Tour Championship), two runners-up and another top-10… Because of the pro-am format, this week needed a guaranteed 80-man field. The field was filled with the top players from 2023’s final FedExCup Fall rankings who were nother otherwise exempt: Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Mark Hubbard, Erik van Rooyen, Brandon Wu (who finished tied for second last year at Pebble Beach), Davis Riley, S.H. Kim and Keith Mitchell. Wu not only was runner-up last year, but he received his Stanford degree on Pebble Beach’s 18th green after completing the 2019 U.S. Open here. Hubbard is an alum of nearby San Jose State alum who got engaged on Pebble Beach’s 18th green. And Mitchell famously pairs with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in this event.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup Standings
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|1. Chris Kirk
|2. Rory McIlroy
|2. Matthieu Pavon
|4. Viktor Hovland
|3. Byeong Hun An
|5. Xander Schauffele
|4. Grayson Murray
|6. Patrick Cantlay
|5. J.T. Poston
|7. Max Homa
|6. Sahith Theegala
|8. Mtt Fitzpatrick
|7. Xander Schauffele
|9. Brian Harman
|8. Jordan Spieth
|10. Wyndham Clark
|T9. Nicolai Højgaard
|11. Tommy Fleetwood
|T9. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Peter Malnati is making his 10th appearance at this event, with his best finish (4th) coming last season… On the heels of his T37 at the Farmers Insurance Open, Maverick McNealy earned enough FedExCup points to satisfy his Major Medical Extension and will play the remainder of the season out of the Major Medical category including this week at Pebble Beach… Adam Scott will make his 2024 debut. Scott hasn’t played the Pebble Beach Pro-Am since 2019, but he played the U.S. Open at Pebble that same year and finished seventh… Fellow major champion and winner of THE PLAYERS, Webb Simpson,rounds out the sponsor exemptions.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The members of the Aon Swing 5 who earned spots in the field via their results in the last three Full-Field Events are Pavon, Grayson Murray, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kevin Yu and Stephan Jaeger. Pavon topped the Aon Swing 5 after his win at the Farmers Insurance Open. Murray won the Sony Open in Hawaii… Yu, who finished tied for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open after finishing tied for third at The American Express, returns to Pebble Beach after finishing tied for seventh there last year… This is the second of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR schedule for 2024… Pebble Beach is the first event to feature golfers that earned their way in via the Aon Swing 5. The next Signature Event, The Genesis Invitational, will factor in the aggregate points from the Sony Open, The American Express, the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open… Seven hundred FedExCup Points will be available to the winner.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: Pavon moved inside the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 for the first time thanks to his win at Torrey Pines, going from No. 34 to No. 2… Scheffler was bounced outside the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10, going from No. 9 to No. 11 along with Brian Harman,who moved from No. 10 to No. 12… Jordan Spieth has now been ranked inside the TOUR TOP 10 for 126 weeks – the fourth most of any player since 2009… Last week Bezuidenhout moved into the TOUR TOP 10 for the first time in his career. He stayed inside after Torrey Pines, sitting tied for ninth.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 700 FedExCup points.
COURSE: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will revert to a two-course rotation for 2024 with the smaller field. Yardages subject to change.
- Pebble Beach: Par 72, 6,972 yards
- Spyglass Hill: Par 72, 7,041 yards
72-HOLE RECORD: 265, Brandt Snedeker (2015)
18-HOLE RECORD: Pebble Beach record: 62, Tom Kite (3rd round, 1983), David Duval (3rd round, 1997), Patrick Cantlay (1st round, 2021), Matthias Schwab (2nd round, 2022). Spyglass Hill record: 62, Phil Mickelson (1st round, 2005), Luke Donald (1st round, 2006).
LAST TIME: Justin Rose won for the first time in four years after the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was delayed into Monday. It was his 11th win on the PGA TOUR. Rose was 3-under for his first nine holes in the final round and finished at a 6-under 66. He topped Brendon Todd and Wu by three shots. Denny McCarthy, Mitchell and Malnati finished a shot behind at 14-under and tied for fourth.
Ben Silverman and Super Bowl winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers won the pro-am portion of the event by one shot after finishing at 26-under.
HOW TO FOLLOW:
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS). Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS).
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 1–7 p.m. ET. Saturday, 2-7 p.m. Sunday, 1-6:30 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)