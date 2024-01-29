The First Look: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

FIELD NOTES: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is making his debut in this event. His only prior professional experience at Pebble Beach came in the 2019 U.S. Open (MC)… Reigning FedExCup champ Viktor Hovland returns to action after starting his year at The Sentry. This is Hovland’s second straight appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished 13th last season. Hovland won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach and then was low amateur at the 2019 U.S. Open here. He finished T12 and broke Jack Nicklaus’ record for low 72-hole score by an amateur in the U.S. Open.. Rory McIlroy is making his 2024 debut on TOUR. He is returning to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the first time since 2018 where he missed the cut. He did, however, finish ninth at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2019. McIlroy started 2024 by finishing runner-up in the Dubai Invitational and then winning the following week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic… Amateur-no-more Nick Dunlap will make his professional debut at Pebble Beach. Dunlap, the 2023 U.S. Amateur champion, won The American Express – the first amateur in more than 30 years to win a TOUR title – and announced last week that he is turning professional and accepting PGA TOUR membership. He is now exempt on TOUR through the end of the 2026 season and has a spot in this season’s seven remaining seven Signature Events, as well as THE PLAYERS, Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship… The 80-player field at Pebble Beach includes the top 50 in the 2023 FedExCup, Nos. 51-60 on the 2023 FedExCup Fall standings, the top finisher in the 2023 Race to Dubai not otherwise exempt (Nicolai Højgaard), tournament winners not otherwise exempt (Dunlap), players inside the top 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking not otherwise exempt (Justin Thomas), four sponsor exemptions (more below) and eight spots via the “fill the field” category… Højgaard arrives at Pebble Beach after finishing second to Matthieu Pavon in the Farmers Insurance Open. In his past five worldwide starts, Højgaard has a win (DP World Tour Championship), two runners-up and another top-10… Because of the pro-am format, this week needed a guaranteed 80-man field. The field was filled with the top players from 2023’s final FedExCup Fall rankings who were nother otherwise exempt: Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Mark Hubbard, Erik van Rooyen, Brandon Wu (who finished tied for second last year at Pebble Beach), Davis Riley, S.H. Kim and Keith Mitchell. Wu not only was runner-up last year, but he received his Stanford degree on Pebble Beach’s 18th green after completing the 2019 U.S. Open here. Hubbard is an alum of nearby San Jose State alum who got engaged on Pebble Beach’s 18th green. And Mitchell famously pairs with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in this event.