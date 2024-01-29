Purse breakdown: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The field is highlighted by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler making his debut in this event, reigning FedExCup champ Viktor Hovland making his second straight appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the members of the Aon Swing 5 who earned spots in the field via their results in the last three Full-Field Events. Nick Dunlap will make his professional debut at Pebble Beach after winning The American Express as an amateur.