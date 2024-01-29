PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Purse breakdown: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

A scenic view of the 18th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    This week, the historic Pebble Beach Golf Links will host the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of 2024. The 80-man field will compete across two courses – Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill Golf Course – and will be accompanied by amateurs for just the first two rounds.

    The field is highlighted by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler making his debut in this event, reigning FedExCup champ Viktor Hovland making his second straight appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the members of the Aon Swing 5 who earned spots in the field via their results in the last three Full-Field Events. Nick Dunlap will make his professional debut at Pebble Beach after winning The American Express as an amateur.

    Check out the purse breakdown for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Pos.Pct.Amount2 Tied3 Tied4 Tied5 Tied6 Tied7 Tied8 Tied9 Tied10 Tied
    118%$3,600,000.00$2,880,000.00$2,373,333.25$2,020,000.00$1,775,000.00$1,598,333.38$1,465,000.00$1,358,750.00$1,271,666.62$1,198,000.00
    210.80%$2,160,000.00$1,760,000.00$1,493,333.38$1,318,750.00$1,198,000.00$1,109,166.62$1,038,571.44$980,625.00$931,111.12$887,500.00
    36.80%$1,360,000.00$1,160,000.00$1,038,333.31$957,500.00$899,000.00$851,666.69$812,142.88$777,500.00$746,111.12$717,000.00
    44.80%$960,000.00$877,500.00$823,333.31$783,750.00$750,000.00$720,833.31$694,285.69$669,375.00$645,555.56$622,500.00
    53.98%$795,000.00$755,000.00$725,000.00$697,500.00$673,000.00$650,000.00$627,857.12$606,250.00$585,000.00$564,000.00
    63.58%$715,000.00$690,000.00$665,000.00$642,500.00$621,000.00$600,000.00$579,285.69$558,750.00$538,333.31$519,700.00
    73.33%$665,000.00$640,000.00$618,333.31$597,500.00$577,000.00$556,666.69$536,428.56$516,250.00$498,000.00$481,400.00
    83.08%$615,000.00$595,000.00$575,000.00$555,000.00$535,000.00$515,000.00$495,000.00$477,125.00$461,000.00$446,100.00
    92.88%$575,000.00$555,000.00$535,000.00$515,000.00$495,000.00$475,000.00$457,428.56$441,750.00$427,333.34$413,800.00
    102.68%$535,000.00$515,000.00$495,000.00$475,000.00$455,000.00$437,833.34$422,714.28$408,875.00$395,888.88$383,500.00
    112.48%$495,000.00$475,000.00$455,000.00$435,000.00$418,400.00$404,000.00$390,857.16$378,500.00$366,666.66$355,200.00
    122.28%$455,000.00$435,000.00$415,000.00$399,250.00$385,800.00$373,500.00$361,857.16$350,625.00$339,666.66$328,900.00
    132.08%$415,000.00$395,000.00$380,666.66$368,500.00$357,200.00$346,333.34$335,714.28$325,250.00$314,888.88$305,100.00
    141.88%$375,000.00$363,500.00$353,000.00$342,750.00$332,600.00$322,500.00$312,428.56$302,375.00$292,888.88$283,800.00
    151.76%$352,000.00$342,000.00$332,000.00$322,000.00$312,000.00$302,000.00$292,000.00$282,625.00$273,666.66$265,000.00
    161.66%$332,000.00$322,000.00$312,000.00$302,000.00$292,000.00$282,000.00$272,714.28$263,875.00$255,333.33$247,000.00
    171.56%$312,000.00$302,000.00$292,000.00$282,000.00$272,000.00$262,833.34$254,142.86$245,750.00$237,555.56$229,600.00
    181.46%$292,000.00$282,000.00$272,000.00$262,000.00$253,000.00$244,500.00$236,285.72$228,250.00$220,444.44$213,400.00
    191.36%$272,000.00$262,000.00$252,000.00$243,250.00$235,000.00$227,000.00$219,142.86$211,500.00$204,666.67$198,500.00
    201.26%$252,000.00$242,000.00$233,666.67$225,750.00$218,000.00$210,333.33$202,857.14$196,250.00$190,333.33$185,000.00
    211.16%$232,000.00$224,500.00$217,000.00$209,500.00$202,000.00$194,666.67$188,285.72$182,625.00$177,555.56$172,900.00
    221.09%$217,000.00$209,500.00$202,000.00$194,500.00$187,200.00$181,000.00$175,571.42$170,750.00$166,333.33$162,200.00
    231.01%$202,000.00$194,500.00$187,000.00$179,750.00$173,800.00$168,666.67$164,142.86$160,000.00$156,111.11$152,400.00
    240.94%$187,000.00$179,500.00$172,333.33$166,750.00$162,000.00$157,833.33$154,000.00$150,375.00$146,888.89$143,600.00
    250.86%$172,000.00$165,000.00$160,000.00$155,750.00$152,000.00$148,500.00$145,142.86$141,875.00$138,777.78$135,800.00
    260.79%$158,000.00$154,000.00$150,333.33$147,000.00$143,800.00$140,666.67$137,571.42$134,625.00$131,777.78$129,000.00
    270.75%$150,000.00$146,500.00$143,333.33$140,250.00$137,200.00$134,166.67$131,285.72$128,500.00$125,777.78$123,100.00
    280.72%$143,000.00$140,000.00$137,000.00$134,000.00$131,000.00$128,166.66$125,428.57$122,750.00$120,111.11$117,500.00
    290.69%$137,000.00$134,000.00$131,000.00$128,000.00$125,200.00$122,500.00$119,857.14$117,250.00$114,666.66$112,100.00
    300.66%$131,000.00$128,000.00$125,000.00$122,250.00$119,600.00$117,000.00$114,428.57$111,875.00$109,333.34$106,800.00
    310.63%$125,000.00$122,000.00$119,333.34$116,750.00$114,200.00$111,666.66$109,142.86$106,625.00$104,111.11$101,700.00
    320.60%$119,000.00$116,500.00$114,000.00$111,500.00$109,000.00$106,500.00$104,000.00$101,500.00$99,111.11$96,800.00
    330.57%$114,000.00$111,500.00$109,000.00$106,500.00$104,000.00$101,500.00$99,000.00$96,625.00$94,333.34$92,100.00
    340.55%$109,000.00$106,500.00$104,000.00$101,500.00$99,000.00$96,500.00$94,142.86$91,875.00$89,666.66$87,500.00
    350.52%$104,000.00$101,500.00$99,000.00$96,500.00$94,000.00$91,666.66$89,428.57$87,250.00$85,111.11$83,000.00
    360.50%$99,000.00$96,500.00$94,000.00$91,500.00$89,200.00$87,000.00$84,857.14$82,750.00$80,666.66$78,600.00
    370.47%$94,000.00$91,500.00$89,000.00$86,750.00$84,600.00$82,500.00$80,428.57$78,375.00$76,333.34$74,400.00
    380.45%$89,000.00$86,500.00$84,333.34$82,250.00$80,200.00$78,166.66$76,142.86$74,125.00$72,222.22$70,400.00
    390.42%$84,000.00$82,000.00$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,125.00$68,333.34$66,700.00
    400.40%$80,000.00$78,000.00$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,142.86$66,375.00$64,777.78$63,300.00
    410.38%$76,000.00$74,000.00$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,166.66$64,428.57$62,875.00$61,444.45$60,100.00
    420.36%$72,000.00$70,000.00$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,200.00$62,500.00$61,000.00$59,625.00$58,333.33$57,200.00
    430.34%$68,000.00$66,000.00$64,000.00$62,250.00$60,600.00$59,166.67$57,857.14$56,625.00$55,555.55$54,600.00
    440.32%$64,000.00$62,000.00$60,333.33$58,750.00$57,400.00$56,166.67$55,000.00$54,000.00$53,111.11$52,300.00
    450.30%$60,000.00$58,500.00$57,000.00$55,750.00$54,600.00$53,500.00$52,571.43$51,750.00$51,000.00$50,300.00
    460.29%$57,000.00$55,500.00$54,333.33$53,250.00$52,200.00$51,333.33$50,571.43$49,875.00$49,222.22$48,600.00
    470.27%$54,000.00$53,000.00$52,000.00$51,000.00$50,200.00$49,500.00$48,857.14$48,250.00$47,666.67$47,100.00
    480.26%$52,000.00$51,000.00$50,000.00$49,250.00$48,600.00$48,000.00$47,428.57$46,875.00$46,333.33$45,800.00
    490.25%$50,000.00$49,000.00$48,333.33$47,750.00$47,200.00$46,666.67$46,142.86$45,625.00$45,111.11$44,600.00
    500.24%$48,000.00$47,500.00$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,000.00$44,500.00$44,000.00$43,550.00
    510.24%$47,000.00$46,500.00$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,000.00$44,500.00$44,000.00$43,500.00$43,055.55$42,650.00
    520.23%$46,000.00$45,500.00$45,000.00$44,500.00$44,000.00$43,500.00$43,000.00$42,562.50$42,166.67$41,800.00
    530.23%$45,000.00$44,500.00$44,000.00$43,500.00$43,000.00$42,500.00$42,071.43$41,687.50$41,333.33$41,000.00
    540.22%$44,000.00$43,500.00$43,000.00$42,500.00$42,000.00$41,583.33$41,214.29$40,875.00$40,555.55$40,250.00
    550.22%$43,000.00$42,500.00$42,000.00$41,500.00$41,100.00$40,750.00$40,428.57$40,125.00$39,833.33$39,550.00
    560.21%$42,000.00$41,500.00$41,000.00$40,625.00$40,300.00$40,000.00$39,714.29$39,437.50$39,166.67$38,900.00
    570.21%$41,000.00$40,500.00$40,166.67$39,875.00$39,600.00$39,333.33$39,071.43$38,812.50$38,555.55$38,300.00
    580.20%$40,000.00$39,750.00$39,500.00$39,250.00$39,000.00$38,750.00$38,500.00$38,250.00$38,000.00$37,750.00
    590.20%$39,500.00$39,250.00$39,000.00$38,750.00$38,500.00$38,250.00$38,000.00$37,750.00$37,500.00$37,250.00
    600.20%$39,000.00$38,750.00$38,500.00$38,250.00$38,000.00$37,750.00$37,500.00$37,250.00$37,000.00$36,775.00
    610.19%$38,500.00$38,250.00$38,000.00$37,750.00$37,500.00$37,250.00$37,000.00$36,750.00$36,527.78$36,325.00
    620.19%$38,000.00$37,750.00$37,500.00$37,250.00$37,000.00$36,750.00$36,500.00$36,281.25$36,083.33$35,900.00
    630.19%$37,500.00$37,250.00$37,000.00$36,750.00$36,500.00$36,250.00$36,035.71$35,843.75$35,666.67$35,500.00
    640.19%$37,000.00$36,750.00$36,500.00$36,250.00$36,000.00$35,791.67$35,607.14$35,437.50$35,277.78$35,125.00
    650.18%$36,500.00$36,250.00$36,000.00$35,750.00$35,550.00$35,375.00$35,214.29$35,062.50$34,916.67$34,775.00
    660.18%$36,000.00$35,750.00$35,500.00$35,312.50$35,150.00$35,000.00$34,857.14$34,718.75$34,583.33$34,450.00
    670.18%$35,500.00$35,250.00$35,083.33$34,937.50$34,800.00$34,666.67$34,535.71$34,406.25$34,277.78$34,150.00
    680.18%$35,000.00$34,875.00$34,750.00$34,625.00$34,500.00$34,375.00$34,250.00$34,125.00$34,000.00$33,875.00
    690.17%$34,750.00$34,625.00$34,500.00$34,375.00$34,250.00$34,125.00$34,000.00$33,875.00$33,750.00$33,625.00
    700.17%$34,500.00$34,375.00$34,250.00$34,125.00$34,000.00$33,875.00$33,750.00$33,625.00$33,500.00$33,375.00
    710.17%$34,250.00$34,125.00$34,000.00$33,875.00$33,750.00$33,625.00$33,500.00$33,375.00$33,250.00$33,125.00
    720.17%$34,000.00$33,875.00$33,750.00$33,625.00$33,500.00$33,375.00$33,250.00$33,125.00$33,000.00
    730.17%$33,750.00$33,625.00$33,500.00$33,375.00$33,250.00$33,125.00$33,000.00$32,875.00
    740.17%$33,500.00$33,375.00$33,250.00$33,125.00$33,000.00$32,875.00$32,750.00
    750.17%$33,250.00$33,125.00$33,000.00$32,875.00$32,750.00$32,625.00
    760.17%$33,000.00$32,875.00$32,750.00$32,625.00$32,500.00
    770.16%$32,750.00$32,625.00$32,500.00$32,375.00
    780.16%$32,500.00$32,375.00$32,250.00
    790.16%$32,250.00$32,125.00
    800.16%$32,000.00
    Total$20,000,000.00
