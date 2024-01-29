Purse breakdown: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
A scenic view of the 18th hole during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
This week, the historic Pebble Beach Golf Links will host the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of 2024. The 80-man field will compete across two courses – Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill Golf Course – and will be accompanied by amateurs for just the first two rounds.
The field is highlighted by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler making his debut in this event, reigning FedExCup champ Viktor Hovland making his second straight appearance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the members of the Aon Swing 5 who earned spots in the field via their results in the last three Full-Field Events. Nick Dunlap will make his professional debut at Pebble Beach after winning The American Express as an amateur.
Check out the purse breakdown for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
|Pos.
|Pct.
|Amount
|2 Tied
|3 Tied
|4 Tied
|5 Tied
|6 Tied
|7 Tied
|8 Tied
|9 Tied
|10 Tied
|1
|18%
|$3,600,000.00
|$2,880,000.00
|$2,373,333.25
|$2,020,000.00
|$1,775,000.00
|$1,598,333.38
|$1,465,000.00
|$1,358,750.00
|$1,271,666.62
|$1,198,000.00
|2
|10.80%
|$2,160,000.00
|$1,760,000.00
|$1,493,333.38
|$1,318,750.00
|$1,198,000.00
|$1,109,166.62
|$1,038,571.44
|$980,625.00
|$931,111.12
|$887,500.00
|3
|6.80%
|$1,360,000.00
|$1,160,000.00
|$1,038,333.31
|$957,500.00
|$899,000.00
|$851,666.69
|$812,142.88
|$777,500.00
|$746,111.12
|$717,000.00
|4
|4.80%
|$960,000.00
|$877,500.00
|$823,333.31
|$783,750.00
|$750,000.00
|$720,833.31
|$694,285.69
|$669,375.00
|$645,555.56
|$622,500.00
|5
|3.98%
|$795,000.00
|$755,000.00
|$725,000.00
|$697,500.00
|$673,000.00
|$650,000.00
|$627,857.12
|$606,250.00
|$585,000.00
|$564,000.00
|6
|3.58%
|$715,000.00
|$690,000.00
|$665,000.00
|$642,500.00
|$621,000.00
|$600,000.00
|$579,285.69
|$558,750.00
|$538,333.31
|$519,700.00
|7
|3.33%
|$665,000.00
|$640,000.00
|$618,333.31
|$597,500.00
|$577,000.00
|$556,666.69
|$536,428.56
|$516,250.00
|$498,000.00
|$481,400.00
|8
|3.08%
|$615,000.00
|$595,000.00
|$575,000.00
|$555,000.00
|$535,000.00
|$515,000.00
|$495,000.00
|$477,125.00
|$461,000.00
|$446,100.00
|9
|2.88%
|$575,000.00
|$555,000.00
|$535,000.00
|$515,000.00
|$495,000.00
|$475,000.00
|$457,428.56
|$441,750.00
|$427,333.34
|$413,800.00
|10
|2.68%
|$535,000.00
|$515,000.00
|$495,000.00
|$475,000.00
|$455,000.00
|$437,833.34
|$422,714.28
|$408,875.00
|$395,888.88
|$383,500.00
|11
|2.48%
|$495,000.00
|$475,000.00
|$455,000.00
|$435,000.00
|$418,400.00
|$404,000.00
|$390,857.16
|$378,500.00
|$366,666.66
|$355,200.00
|12
|2.28%
|$455,000.00
|$435,000.00
|$415,000.00
|$399,250.00
|$385,800.00
|$373,500.00
|$361,857.16
|$350,625.00
|$339,666.66
|$328,900.00
|13
|2.08%
|$415,000.00
|$395,000.00
|$380,666.66
|$368,500.00
|$357,200.00
|$346,333.34
|$335,714.28
|$325,250.00
|$314,888.88
|$305,100.00
|14
|1.88%
|$375,000.00
|$363,500.00
|$353,000.00
|$342,750.00
|$332,600.00
|$322,500.00
|$312,428.56
|$302,375.00
|$292,888.88
|$283,800.00
|15
|1.76%
|$352,000.00
|$342,000.00
|$332,000.00
|$322,000.00
|$312,000.00
|$302,000.00
|$292,000.00
|$282,625.00
|$273,666.66
|$265,000.00
|16
|1.66%
|$332,000.00
|$322,000.00
|$312,000.00
|$302,000.00
|$292,000.00
|$282,000.00
|$272,714.28
|$263,875.00
|$255,333.33
|$247,000.00
|17
|1.56%
|$312,000.00
|$302,000.00
|$292,000.00
|$282,000.00
|$272,000.00
|$262,833.34
|$254,142.86
|$245,750.00
|$237,555.56
|$229,600.00
|18
|1.46%
|$292,000.00
|$282,000.00
|$272,000.00
|$262,000.00
|$253,000.00
|$244,500.00
|$236,285.72
|$228,250.00
|$220,444.44
|$213,400.00
|19
|1.36%
|$272,000.00
|$262,000.00
|$252,000.00
|$243,250.00
|$235,000.00
|$227,000.00
|$219,142.86
|$211,500.00
|$204,666.67
|$198,500.00
|20
|1.26%
|$252,000.00
|$242,000.00
|$233,666.67
|$225,750.00
|$218,000.00
|$210,333.33
|$202,857.14
|$196,250.00
|$190,333.33
|$185,000.00
|21
|1.16%
|$232,000.00
|$224,500.00
|$217,000.00
|$209,500.00
|$202,000.00
|$194,666.67
|$188,285.72
|$182,625.00
|$177,555.56
|$172,900.00
|22
|1.09%
|$217,000.00
|$209,500.00
|$202,000.00
|$194,500.00
|$187,200.00
|$181,000.00
|$175,571.42
|$170,750.00
|$166,333.33
|$162,200.00
|23
|1.01%
|$202,000.00
|$194,500.00
|$187,000.00
|$179,750.00
|$173,800.00
|$168,666.67
|$164,142.86
|$160,000.00
|$156,111.11
|$152,400.00
|24
|0.94%
|$187,000.00
|$179,500.00
|$172,333.33
|$166,750.00
|$162,000.00
|$157,833.33
|$154,000.00
|$150,375.00
|$146,888.89
|$143,600.00
|25
|0.86%
|$172,000.00
|$165,000.00
|$160,000.00
|$155,750.00
|$152,000.00
|$148,500.00
|$145,142.86
|$141,875.00
|$138,777.78
|$135,800.00
|26
|0.79%
|$158,000.00
|$154,000.00
|$150,333.33
|$147,000.00
|$143,800.00
|$140,666.67
|$137,571.42
|$134,625.00
|$131,777.78
|$129,000.00
|27
|0.75%
|$150,000.00
|$146,500.00
|$143,333.33
|$140,250.00
|$137,200.00
|$134,166.67
|$131,285.72
|$128,500.00
|$125,777.78
|$123,100.00
|28
|0.72%
|$143,000.00
|$140,000.00
|$137,000.00
|$134,000.00
|$131,000.00
|$128,166.66
|$125,428.57
|$122,750.00
|$120,111.11
|$117,500.00
|29
|0.69%
|$137,000.00
|$134,000.00
|$131,000.00
|$128,000.00
|$125,200.00
|$122,500.00
|$119,857.14
|$117,250.00
|$114,666.66
|$112,100.00
|30
|0.66%
|$131,000.00
|$128,000.00
|$125,000.00
|$122,250.00
|$119,600.00
|$117,000.00
|$114,428.57
|$111,875.00
|$109,333.34
|$106,800.00
|31
|0.63%
|$125,000.00
|$122,000.00
|$119,333.34
|$116,750.00
|$114,200.00
|$111,666.66
|$109,142.86
|$106,625.00
|$104,111.11
|$101,700.00
|32
|0.60%
|$119,000.00
|$116,500.00
|$114,000.00
|$111,500.00
|$109,000.00
|$106,500.00
|$104,000.00
|$101,500.00
|$99,111.11
|$96,800.00
|33
|0.57%
|$114,000.00
|$111,500.00
|$109,000.00
|$106,500.00
|$104,000.00
|$101,500.00
|$99,000.00
|$96,625.00
|$94,333.34
|$92,100.00
|34
|0.55%
|$109,000.00
|$106,500.00
|$104,000.00
|$101,500.00
|$99,000.00
|$96,500.00
|$94,142.86
|$91,875.00
|$89,666.66
|$87,500.00
|35
|0.52%
|$104,000.00
|$101,500.00
|$99,000.00
|$96,500.00
|$94,000.00
|$91,666.66
|$89,428.57
|$87,250.00
|$85,111.11
|$83,000.00
|36
|0.50%
|$99,000.00
|$96,500.00
|$94,000.00
|$91,500.00
|$89,200.00
|$87,000.00
|$84,857.14
|$82,750.00
|$80,666.66
|$78,600.00
|37
|0.47%
|$94,000.00
|$91,500.00
|$89,000.00
|$86,750.00
|$84,600.00
|$82,500.00
|$80,428.57
|$78,375.00
|$76,333.34
|$74,400.00
|38
|0.45%
|$89,000.00
|$86,500.00
|$84,333.34
|$82,250.00
|$80,200.00
|$78,166.66
|$76,142.86
|$74,125.00
|$72,222.22
|$70,400.00
|39
|0.42%
|$84,000.00
|$82,000.00
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,125.00
|$68,333.34
|$66,700.00
|40
|0.40%
|$80,000.00
|$78,000.00
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,142.86
|$66,375.00
|$64,777.78
|$63,300.00
|41
|0.38%
|$76,000.00
|$74,000.00
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,166.66
|$64,428.57
|$62,875.00
|$61,444.45
|$60,100.00
|42
|0.36%
|$72,000.00
|$70,000.00
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,200.00
|$62,500.00
|$61,000.00
|$59,625.00
|$58,333.33
|$57,200.00
|43
|0.34%
|$68,000.00
|$66,000.00
|$64,000.00
|$62,250.00
|$60,600.00
|$59,166.67
|$57,857.14
|$56,625.00
|$55,555.55
|$54,600.00
|44
|0.32%
|$64,000.00
|$62,000.00
|$60,333.33
|$58,750.00
|$57,400.00
|$56,166.67
|$55,000.00
|$54,000.00
|$53,111.11
|$52,300.00
|45
|0.30%
|$60,000.00
|$58,500.00
|$57,000.00
|$55,750.00
|$54,600.00
|$53,500.00
|$52,571.43
|$51,750.00
|$51,000.00
|$50,300.00
|46
|0.29%
|$57,000.00
|$55,500.00
|$54,333.33
|$53,250.00
|$52,200.00
|$51,333.33
|$50,571.43
|$49,875.00
|$49,222.22
|$48,600.00
|47
|0.27%
|$54,000.00
|$53,000.00
|$52,000.00
|$51,000.00
|$50,200.00
|$49,500.00
|$48,857.14
|$48,250.00
|$47,666.67
|$47,100.00
|48
|0.26%
|$52,000.00
|$51,000.00
|$50,000.00
|$49,250.00
|$48,600.00
|$48,000.00
|$47,428.57
|$46,875.00
|$46,333.33
|$45,800.00
|49
|0.25%
|$50,000.00
|$49,000.00
|$48,333.33
|$47,750.00
|$47,200.00
|$46,666.67
|$46,142.86
|$45,625.00
|$45,111.11
|$44,600.00
|50
|0.24%
|$48,000.00
|$47,500.00
|$47,000.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,550.00
|51
|0.24%
|$47,000.00
|$46,500.00
|$46,000.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,055.55
|$42,650.00
|52
|0.23%
|$46,000.00
|$45,500.00
|$45,000.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,562.50
|$42,166.67
|$41,800.00
|53
|0.23%
|$45,000.00
|$44,500.00
|$44,000.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,071.43
|$41,687.50
|$41,333.33
|$41,000.00
|54
|0.22%
|$44,000.00
|$43,500.00
|$43,000.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,583.33
|$41,214.29
|$40,875.00
|$40,555.55
|$40,250.00
|55
|0.22%
|$43,000.00
|$42,500.00
|$42,000.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,100.00
|$40,750.00
|$40,428.57
|$40,125.00
|$39,833.33
|$39,550.00
|56
|0.21%
|$42,000.00
|$41,500.00
|$41,000.00
|$40,625.00
|$40,300.00
|$40,000.00
|$39,714.29
|$39,437.50
|$39,166.67
|$38,900.00
|57
|0.21%
|$41,000.00
|$40,500.00
|$40,166.67
|$39,875.00
|$39,600.00
|$39,333.33
|$39,071.43
|$38,812.50
|$38,555.55
|$38,300.00
|58
|0.20%
|$40,000.00
|$39,750.00
|$39,500.00
|$39,250.00
|$39,000.00
|$38,750.00
|$38,500.00
|$38,250.00
|$38,000.00
|$37,750.00
|59
|0.20%
|$39,500.00
|$39,250.00
|$39,000.00
|$38,750.00
|$38,500.00
|$38,250.00
|$38,000.00
|$37,750.00
|$37,500.00
|$37,250.00
|60
|0.20%
|$39,000.00
|$38,750.00
|$38,500.00
|$38,250.00
|$38,000.00
|$37,750.00
|$37,500.00
|$37,250.00
|$37,000.00
|$36,775.00
|61
|0.19%
|$38,500.00
|$38,250.00
|$38,000.00
|$37,750.00
|$37,500.00
|$37,250.00
|$37,000.00
|$36,750.00
|$36,527.78
|$36,325.00
|62
|0.19%
|$38,000.00
|$37,750.00
|$37,500.00
|$37,250.00
|$37,000.00
|$36,750.00
|$36,500.00
|$36,281.25
|$36,083.33
|$35,900.00
|63
|0.19%
|$37,500.00
|$37,250.00
|$37,000.00
|$36,750.00
|$36,500.00
|$36,250.00
|$36,035.71
|$35,843.75
|$35,666.67
|$35,500.00
|64
|0.19%
|$37,000.00
|$36,750.00
|$36,500.00
|$36,250.00
|$36,000.00
|$35,791.67
|$35,607.14
|$35,437.50
|$35,277.78
|$35,125.00
|65
|0.18%
|$36,500.00
|$36,250.00
|$36,000.00
|$35,750.00
|$35,550.00
|$35,375.00
|$35,214.29
|$35,062.50
|$34,916.67
|$34,775.00
|66
|0.18%
|$36,000.00
|$35,750.00
|$35,500.00
|$35,312.50
|$35,150.00
|$35,000.00
|$34,857.14
|$34,718.75
|$34,583.33
|$34,450.00
|67
|0.18%
|$35,500.00
|$35,250.00
|$35,083.33
|$34,937.50
|$34,800.00
|$34,666.67
|$34,535.71
|$34,406.25
|$34,277.78
|$34,150.00
|68
|0.18%
|$35,000.00
|$34,875.00
|$34,750.00
|$34,625.00
|$34,500.00
|$34,375.00
|$34,250.00
|$34,125.00
|$34,000.00
|$33,875.00
|69
|0.17%
|$34,750.00
|$34,625.00
|$34,500.00
|$34,375.00
|$34,250.00
|$34,125.00
|$34,000.00
|$33,875.00
|$33,750.00
|$33,625.00
|70
|0.17%
|$34,500.00
|$34,375.00
|$34,250.00
|$34,125.00
|$34,000.00
|$33,875.00
|$33,750.00
|$33,625.00
|$33,500.00
|$33,375.00
|71
|0.17%
|$34,250.00
|$34,125.00
|$34,000.00
|$33,875.00
|$33,750.00
|$33,625.00
|$33,500.00
|$33,375.00
|$33,250.00
|$33,125.00
|72
|0.17%
|$34,000.00
|$33,875.00
|$33,750.00
|$33,625.00
|$33,500.00
|$33,375.00
|$33,250.00
|$33,125.00
|$33,000.00
|73
|0.17%
|$33,750.00
|$33,625.00
|$33,500.00
|$33,375.00
|$33,250.00
|$33,125.00
|$33,000.00
|$32,875.00
|74
|0.17%
|$33,500.00
|$33,375.00
|$33,250.00
|$33,125.00
|$33,000.00
|$32,875.00
|$32,750.00
|75
|0.17%
|$33,250.00
|$33,125.00
|$33,000.00
|$32,875.00
|$32,750.00
|$32,625.00
|76
|0.17%
|$33,000.00
|$32,875.00
|$32,750.00
|$32,625.00
|$32,500.00
|77
|0.16%
|$32,750.00
|$32,625.00
|$32,500.00
|$32,375.00
|78
|0.16%
|$32,500.00
|$32,375.00
|$32,250.00
|79
|0.16%
|$32,250.00
|$32,125.00
|80
|0.16%
|$32,000.00
|Total
|$20,000,000.00