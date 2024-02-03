Quietly, Justin Thomas moves into weekend lineup at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

This week, Pebble is a can’t-miss stop, and there are 20 million reasons ( the purse, for one ) to be there. Thomas responded Friday with a round of 5-under 67 in docile, soft conditions at Pebble Beach, and at 9-under 135, he moved into contention for the weekend. His round started with a bang – a 40-foot chip-in birdie at the opening hole – and ended with a nice pitch to 6 feet to set up a birdie at the famed par-5 18th. In between, there was plenty of idling and “almosts” in his round – 10 consecutive pars at one point – but his score came with relative ease. The card was clean, an accomplishment that was a considerable challenge a year ago.