WiretoWire: Matthieu Pavon enjoys walk-off win at Torrey Pines

The PGA TOUR returns to the golf paradise of Pebble Beach Golf Links for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The second Signature Event of the season will feature an 80-man field including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland. Four past champions of the event will be teeing it up: Jordan Spieth (2017), Nick Taylor (2020), Tom Hoge (2022) and defending champion Justin Rose. Nick Dunlap will be making his first start as a PGA TOUR member after winning The American Express and accepting PGA TOUR membership. Matthieu Pavon, Grayson Murray, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kevin Yu and Stephan Jaeger will compete at Pebble Beach Golf Links as the top five in the Aon Swing 5 . Ludvig Åberg is among the 10 players in the field who earned their spot in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational by way of the Aon Next 10 . Other notables include Rory McIlroy, Max Homa and Patrick Cantlay. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will use a two-course rotation playing at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. Former NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Alex Smit along with NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will enter as amateurs. Ex-San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey and former NBA forward-center Pau Gasol also represent the group of former athletes participating. The 80 golfers will be competing for a share of the $20 million purse and the winner at Pebble Beach will take home 700 FedExCup points.