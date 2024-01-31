PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Watch the premiere of PGA TOUR Live's "On the Range"

    Join "On the Range" as we go live from Pebble Beach Wednesday. "On the Range" will feature players on the practice range, fine-tuning their game with Trackman Tracing, radar stats, expert analysis, player interviews and more. Tune in to Golf Channel from 5-6:30 p.m. or stream on PGA TOUR Youtube and PGATOUR.COM.

    Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place Thursday from the Monterey Peninsula in California. The second Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season sees a star-studded field take on two courses for the annual pro-am format. Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course will rotate for the first two rounds and the 80-man field will be accompanied by amateurs. Pebble Beach will host the final two rounds. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and others headline the field on the Pacific coast.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-7 p.m.Featured group: 3-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 12:45-3 p.m.Marquee: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.Marquee: 12:30-1 p.m.Marquee: noon-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 3-7 p.m.Featured group: 3-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:15-3 p.m.Featured groups: 12:45-3 p.m.Featured groups: 12:15-1 p.m.Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 12:15-3 p.m.Featured holes: 12:15-3 p.m.Featured holes: noon-1 p.m.Featured holes: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.

    FEATURED GROUPINGS

    Thursday

    Main feed

    • 11:45 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg

    Marquee groups

    • 12:57 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau
    • 1:21 p.m.: Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele

    Featured groups

    • 12:21 p.m.: Max Homa, Maverick McNealy
    • 1:09 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

    Featured holes

    Hole 5 (par 3), Hole 7 (par 3), Hole 12 (par 3), Hole 17 (par 3)

    Friday

    Main feed

    • 12:45 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg

    Marquee group

    • 11:57 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
    • 1:09 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

    Featured groups

    • 12:57 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood
    • 1:21 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

    Featured holes

    Hole 5 (par 3), Hole 7 (par 3), Hole 12 (par 3), Hole 17 (par 3)

