AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place Thursday from the Monterey Peninsula in California. The second Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season sees a star-studded field take on two courses for the annual pro-am format. Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course will rotate for the first two rounds and the 80-man field will be accompanied by amateurs. Pebble Beach will host the final two rounds. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and others headline the field on the Pacific coast.