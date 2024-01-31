AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Watch the premiere of PGA TOUR Live's "On the Range"
Join "On the Range" as we go live from Pebble Beach Wednesday. "On the Range" will feature players on the practice range, fine-tuning their game with Trackman Tracing, radar stats, expert analysis, player interviews and more. Tune in to Golf Channel from 5-6:30 p.m. or stream on PGA TOUR Youtube and PGATOUR.COM.
Round 1 of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am takes place Thursday from the Monterey Peninsula in California. The second Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season sees a star-studded field take on two courses for the annual pro-am format. Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course will rotate for the first two rounds and the 80-man field will be accompanied by amateurs. Pebble Beach will host the final two rounds. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland and others headline the field on the Pacific coast.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
- Wednesday: 5-6:30 p.m. – Live on Golf Channel and streaming on PGA TOUR Youtube and PGATOUR.COM.
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 12:30-1 p.m.
|Marquee: noon-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par-3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPINGS
Thursday
Main feed
- 11:45 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg
Marquee groups
- 12:57 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau
- 1:21 p.m.: Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele
Featured groups
- 12:21 p.m.: Max Homa, Maverick McNealy
- 1:09 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar
Featured holes
Hole 5 (par 3), Hole 7 (par 3), Hole 12 (par 3), Hole 17 (par 3)
Friday
Main feed
- 12:45 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg
Marquee group
- 11:57 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 1:09 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
Featured groups
- 12:57 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:21 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
Featured holes
Hole 5 (par 3), Hole 7 (par 3), Hole 12 (par 3), Hole 17 (par 3)