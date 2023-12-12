How to watch PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry: Live scores, tee times, TV times

The pressure is on in northeast Florida as 165 players are set to compete for the future of their careers at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Only the top five and ties will etch their names into PGA TOUR cards for the 2024 season, with the remaining top 40 earning Korn Ferry Tour conditional status for the upcoming year. Round 1 of Q-School begins Thursday, with four days of play being contested between TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club. Notables battling for their TOUR cards include Harry Higgs, Adam Long, Keita Nakajima, Ryan Gerard, Sam Bennett, Fred Biondi, Wesley Bryan, Kevin Chappell, Marty Dou, Kramer Hickok and many more.