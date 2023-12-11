Donnie Hammond looks back on 14-shot win ahead of Q-School's return to TPC Sawgrass

My second tour around TPC Sawgrass turned out to be a great round of golf, and if there were a shot of the week for me, it had to be on the par-5 11th hole. The flag was all the way on the back of the green, and I had probably a 245-yard approach to the hole. I hit a 3-wood second shot that barely carried on the front of the green. It then trickled all the way back down the slope and then back up the hill, stopping 2 feet from the hole. I tapped that in for eagle and finished with a 65. Now I owned the course record all by myself.