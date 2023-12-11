PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry purse breakdown

    For the first time in a decade, PGA TOUR cards are up for grabs at the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Contested at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley and Sawgrass Country Club, the top five finishers (and ties) from a field of 168 players will earn TOUR cards.

    Scroll below for a full breakdown of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry purse.

    Pos.Amount
    1$50,000
    2$36,000
    3$28,000
    4$24,000
    5$22,000
    6$20,000
    7$18,000
    8$16,000
    9$14,000
    10$12,000
    11$10,000
    12$10,000
    13$10,000
    14$10,000
    15$10,000
    16$9,000
    17$9,000
    18$9,000
    19$9,000
    20$9,000
    21$8,000
    22$8,000
    23$8,000
    24$8,000
    25$8,000
    26$7,500
    27$7,500
    28$7,500
    29$7,500
    30$7,500
    31$7,000
    32$7,000
    33$7,000
    34$7,000
    35$7,000
    36$6,500
    37$6,500
    38$6,500
    39$6,500
    40$6,500
    41$6,000
    42$6,000
    43$6,000
    44$6,000
    45$6,000
