PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry purse breakdown
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
For the first time in a decade, PGA TOUR cards are up for grabs at the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Contested at TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley and Sawgrass Country Club, the top five finishers (and ties) from a field of 168 players will earn TOUR cards.
Scroll below for a full breakdown of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry purse.
|Pos.
|Amount
|1
|$50,000
|2
|$36,000
|3
|$28,000
|4
|$24,000
|5
|$22,000
|6
|$20,000
|7
|$18,000
|8
|$16,000
|9
|$14,000
|10
|$12,000
|11
|$10,000
|12
|$10,000
|13
|$10,000
|14
|$10,000
|15
|$10,000
|16
|$9,000
|17
|$9,000
|18
|$9,000
|19
|$9,000
|20
|$9,000
|21
|$8,000
|22
|$8,000
|23
|$8,000
|24
|$8,000
|25
|$8,000
|26
|$7,500
|27
|$7,500
|28
|$7,500
|29
|$7,500
|30
|$7,500
|31
|$7,000
|32
|$7,000
|33
|$7,000
|34
|$7,000
|35
|$7,000
|36
|$6,500
|37
|$6,500
|38
|$6,500
|39
|$6,500
|40
|$6,500
|41
|$6,000
|42
|$6,000
|43
|$6,000
|44
|$6,000
|45
|$6,000