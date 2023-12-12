Through the years: 10 memorable moments from PGA TOUR Q-School

His improvement was so dramatic he decided to give Q-School a try. “Ignorance is bliss in a lot of cases,” he said of his unlikely entry and even more unlikely success. Nelson finished his 144 Q-School holes at 9 over and 30 strokes behind medalist Ben Crenshaw, but it didn’t matter. Nelson earned his card, and the former “D” Company member in the 1st Brigade of the 46th Infantry flourished. A month after becoming a TOUR member, Nelson made his PGA TOUR debut at the end of the 1973 TOUR season (San Antonio Texas Open). A few weeks later he made his first cut, at the Walt Disney World Golf Classic, earning $356.