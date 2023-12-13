PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry weather forecast
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry returns to northeast Florida for the first time in four decades. Only the top five and ties out of a field of 165 players will earn PGA TOUR cards after 72 holes, and the top 40 finishers will earn Korn Ferry Tour conditional status.
Round 1 begins Thursday as players tee off from both TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club. Players will have to navigate rain and winds up to 30 mph, which are expected to continue throughout the weekend. TPC Sawgrass is no stranger to ominous weather, as storms and torrential downpours during the 2022 PLAYERS Championship led to multiple delays and resulted in a Monday finish.
Read below for the full competition days forecast as of Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Thursday: Windy with a 60% chance of rain showers developing in the afternoon.
High: 68°F. Low: 62°F.
Winds: NE at 20-30 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.
High: 69°F. Low 63°F.
Winds: W to NW 10-15 mph, gusts 15-20 mph
Saturday: 90% chance of rain. Rain showers in the morning evolving into steadier rainfall in the afternoon.
High: 69°F. Low 63°F.
Winds: Winds E 10-20 mph
Sunday: 84% chance of rain. Heavy winds in the afternoon and potential for heavy rainfall.
High: 68°F. Low 51°F.
Winds: SW 20-30 mph.