PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry weather forecast

Round 1 begins Thursday as players tee off from both TPC Sawgrass' Dye's Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club. Players will have to navigate rain and winds up to 30 mph, which are expected to continue throughout the weekend. TPC Sawgrass is no stranger to ominous weather, as storms and torrential downpours during the 2022 PLAYERS Championship led to multiple delays and resulted in a Monday finish.