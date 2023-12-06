The First Look: PGA TOUR cards, status on line at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

FIELD NOTABLES: Wesley Bryan heads to Final Stage after sneaking into the field after his finish at The RSM Classic. Bryan, who made the cut at the Bermuda Championship alongside his brother George (in his PGA TOUR debut), was the last player to win three times on the Korn Ferry Tour. That status is technically on the line this week, too… There are a handful of recent PGA TOUR winners who find themselves at Final Stage including Brice Garnett, Austin Cook, Richy Werenski, Adam Long and Patton Kizzire. Kizzire emotionally opened up at The RSM Classic after finishing 129th in the FedExCup Fall standings… Three of the top five from the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking are in action including Ross Steelman, Fred Biondi and Sam Bennett – who earned Low Amateur honors at the Masters… Each of the top five from the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica (Totalplay Cup) and PGA TOUR Canada (Fortinet Cup) standings are set to tee it up. With a heavy heart, Hayden Springer – who finished No. 1 on PGA TOUR Canada’s season-long race in 2023 – is back in action after the death of his 3-year-old daughter, Sage, on Nov. 13… There’s plenty of international flare, as three of the top five from the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Australasia Order of Merit (David Michelizzi, Thomas Horan and John Lyras) along with Keita Nakajima (No. 1 on Japan Golf Tour Order of Merit) and Jeongwoo Ham (No. 1 on Korea Professional Golfers’ Association Points List), are looking to make a splash on TOUR.