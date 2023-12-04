How it works: Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
4 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
For the first time since 2012, PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
The top five and ties at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, contested across 72 holes from Dec. 14-17, will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership. But those outside the top five will battle for status and eligibility across the many pathway tours to the PGA TOUR as well.
Here's how the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry works, with all competitors playing two rounds at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club.
Competition format
The 168-player field will play two rounds at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and two rounds at Sawgrass Country Club. The field will be split evenly between the two courses for Thursday and Friday action, with each competitor playing one round at Dye’s Valley Course and one round at Sawgrass Country Club.
After the second round, the field will be re-paired for the third and fourth rounds. The top half of the field after 36 holes will play the third round at Sawgrass Country Club and the fourth round at Dye’s Valley Course. The bottom half of the field after 36 holes will play the third round at Dye’s Valley Course and the fourth round at Sawgrass Country Club.
There will be no cut; all competitors will play 72 holes. Players will compete in the same groupings for Rounds 1 and 2. Players will compete in the same groupings for Rounds 3 and 4.
All players who tee it up at Final Stage will secure conditional Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas status at minimum for 2024. After the five (and ties) who earn PGA TOUR cards, the next 40 finishers (and ties) will receive guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts.
Benefits
• Top five finishers and ties at Final Stage will earn PGA TOUR cards.
• The next 40 finishers and ties at Final Stage will earn exempt status through multiple reshuffles of the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season, with the first 25 finishers and ties being subject to the third reshuffle (12 guaranteed starts), and any remaining finishers within the category being subject to the second reshuffle (eight guaranteed starts).
• The next 20 finishers and ties at Final Stage will earn exempt status for the Latin America Swing of the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas season, while also earning conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership.
• All remaining finishers at Final Stage will have conditional Korn Ferry Tour membership and conditional PGA TOUR Americas membership for the 2024 season.
Note: The players who earn TOUR cards via Final Stage will slot into a category directly between Nos. 2-30 on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List and Nos. 126-150 on the 2023 FedExCup Fall standings.
Eligibility
PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry features three stages prior to Final Stage: pre-qualifying, First Stage and Second Stage. Players are designated a starting stage based on achievements in the 2023 season or overall career merit. Click here for further explanation of benchmarks for starting stages of Q-School.
Five Second Stage sites were contested across late November and early December (three Nov. 14-17, two Nov. 28-Dec. 1). Seventy-nine players advanced from Second Stage, thereby qualifying for Final Stage, where they need to tee off to secure the benefits of conditional status at minimum.
Click here for a look at players who advanced from Second Stage to Final Stage.
History
Prior to 2013, PGA TOUR cards were awarded at Final Stage of Q-School. Twenty-five cards were awarded at 2012 Q-School, the most recent to award TOUR membership before 2023.
The event was known as the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament from 2013-22. All finishers received conditional Korn Ferry Tour status at minimum, with high finishers earning guaranteed starts and the medalist (and ties) earning fully exempt status.
Q-School has been conducted since 1965. From 1968-69 and 1975-81, two Q-Schools were played each year, one spring and one fall. Notable Q-School medalists include major champions Ben Crenshaw (1973), Fuzzy Zoeller (1974), Paul Azinger (1984) and Mike Weir (1998).
How to watch
Golf Channel and Peacock will broadcast live weekend coverage at Final Stage of 2023 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Coverage on Golf Channel will be live from 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 16 and 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 17, and coverage on Peacock will be live from 12:30-4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday.
Coverage will be hosted by Shane Bacon, with analysis provided by James Nitties, on-course reporting from Gary Christian, and post-round interviews conducted by Emilia Migliaccio. The talent of Bacon, Nitties and Christian also served as the crew for the Korn Ferry Tour’s six televised events on Golf Channel during the 2023 season.
Spectator information
TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course will be open to the public for all four rounds of competition. Spectators will have the option to donate a minimum of $5 per ticket to one of three Jacksonville, Florida-based charities. Parking will be free at TPC Sawgrass as well. Click here for more information.
Sawgrass Country Club will be closed to the general public.