TOURBound: Trace Crowe leans on family support, mental resilience to achieve PGA TOUR dream

Crowe’s resilience defined this season – he missed seven cuts in his first 10 events, but with his breakthrough win at the NV5 Invitational and coming off the strength of back-to-back top-10 finishes, he entered the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance at No. 33 on the Points List (the top 30 finishers at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship earned PGA TOUR cards). After struggling on the weekend, carding 76-74 in his final two rounds, he narrowly missed the top 30, allowing his mental resilience to shine once again at Final Stage of Q-School. Crowe injured his ankle during a Wednesday practice round and could hardly walk but was determined to see the week through, even though anything short of a top-five finish wouldn’t improve his status for next season.