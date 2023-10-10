PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Shriners Children's Open, Round 1: Featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The third tournament of the FedExCup Fall kicks off this week at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Tom Kim is looking to successfully defend a PGA TOUR title while Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg eyes a first TOUR victory after coming up just short, losing in a playoff in his last start.

    Here is everything you need to know to follow the action, including featured groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)

    Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2-8 p.m; Saturday-Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    ThursdayFriday
    Stream 1Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Featured group: 5-8 p.m.Featured group: 5-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED GROUPS

    Thursday, Oct. 12

    10:23 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Eric Cole

    10:34 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings

    3:13 p.m.: Luke List, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim

    4:19 p.m.: Kevin Roy, Trevor Werbylo, Lexi Thompson

