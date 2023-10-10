How to watch Shriners Children's Open, Round 1: Featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third tournament of the FedExCup Fall kicks off this week at the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Tom Kim is looking to successfully defend a PGA TOUR title while Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg eyes a first TOUR victory after coming up just short, losing in a playoff in his last start.
Here is everything you need to know to follow the action, including featured groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)
Radio: Thursday-Friday, 2-8 p.m; Saturday-Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Featured group: 5-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 5-8 p.m.
• Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
• Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
• Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
• Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
FEATURED GROUPS
Thursday, Oct. 12
10:23 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, J.T. Poston, Eric Cole
10:34 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings
3:13 p.m.: Luke List, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim
4:19 p.m.: Kevin Roy, Trevor Werbylo, Lexi Thompson