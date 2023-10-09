Before Lexi Thompson tees off, a look at how women have fared in PGA TOUR events

Michelle Wie West famously missed the cut by just a single stroke in her PGA TOUR debut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2004. Wie West, then 14, shot 68 in the second round at Waialae Country Club. It is the lowest round by a woman in PGA TOUR history (she matched her own record two years later with another 68 in the Sony Open). Wie West went on to make eight PGA TOUR starts, one more than World Golf Hall of Fame member Babe Didrikson Zaharias.