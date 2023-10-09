PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Before Lexi Thompson tees off, a look at how women have fared in PGA TOUR events

1 Min Read

Latest

Before Lexi Thompson tees off, a look at how women have fared in PGA TOUR events
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Lexi Thompson will become the seventh woman to tee it up in a PGA TOUR event when she plays this week’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.

    Thompson is an 11-time LPGA winner and member of this year’s U.S. Solheim Cup team. She has two brothers, Curtis and Nicholas, who were PGA TOUR members, as well.

    Thompson's appearance comes 20 years after Annika Sorenstam’s appearance at the 2003 Charles Schwab Challenge. Sorenstam, who was coming off an 11-win season on the LPGA, was the LPGA’s dominant force when she became the first woman in five decades to play on the PGA TOUR.

    Michelle Wie West famously missed the cut by just a single stroke in her PGA TOUR debut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2004. Wie West, then 14, shot 68 in the second round at Waialae Country Club. It is the lowest round by a woman in PGA TOUR history (she matched her own record two years later with another 68 in the Sony Open). Wie West went on to make eight PGA TOUR starts, one more than World Golf Hall of Fame member Babe Didrikson Zaharias.


    Michelle Wie West's best shots from PGA TOUR events


    Before Thompson tees off, here’s a look at how her predecessors have fared in PGA TOUR events.

    NameEventScores/Finish
    Brittany Lincicome2018 Barbasol Championship78-71--149 (MC)
    Michelle Wie West2008 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open73-80--153 (MC)
    Michelle Wie West2007 Sony Open in Hawaii78-76--154 (MC)
    Michelle Wie West2006 84 LUMBER Classic77-81--158 (MC)
    Michelle Wie West2006 John Deere Classic77 (WD)
    Michelle Wie West2006 Sony Open in Hawaii79-68--147 (MC)
    Michelle Wie West2005 John Deere Classic70-71--141 (MC)
    Michelle Wie West2005 Sony Open in Hawaii75-74--149 (MC)
    Michelle Wie West2004 Sony Open in Hawaii72-68--140 (MC)
    Suzy Whaley2003 Greater Hartford Open75-78--153 (MC)
    Annika Sorenstam2003 Bank of America Colonial71-74--145 (MC)
    Shirley Spork1952 Northern California-Reno Open77-80-77-80--314 (105th)
    Babe Didrikson Zaharias1946 Los Angeles Open81-81--162 (WD)
    Babe Didrikson Zaharias1945 Tucson OpenN/A (42nd)
    Babe Didrikson Zaharias1945 Phoenix Open77-72-75-80--304 (33rd)
    Babe Didrikson Zaharias1945 Los Angeles Open76-81-79--236 (MC)
    Babe Didrikson Zaharias1938 Los Angeles Open81-84--165 (MC)
    Babe Didrikson Zaharias1937 Chicago Open86 (WD)
    Babe Didrikson Zaharias1935 The Cascades Open86-88--174 (MC)
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.