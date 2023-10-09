Before Lexi Thompson tees off, a look at how women have fared in PGA TOUR events
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Lexi Thompson will become the seventh woman to tee it up in a PGA TOUR event when she plays this week’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.
Thompson is an 11-time LPGA winner and member of this year’s U.S. Solheim Cup team. She has two brothers, Curtis and Nicholas, who were PGA TOUR members, as well.
Thompson's appearance comes 20 years after Annika Sorenstam’s appearance at the 2003 Charles Schwab Challenge. Sorenstam, who was coming off an 11-win season on the LPGA, was the LPGA’s dominant force when she became the first woman in five decades to play on the PGA TOUR.
Michelle Wie West famously missed the cut by just a single stroke in her PGA TOUR debut at the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2004. Wie West, then 14, shot 68 in the second round at Waialae Country Club. It is the lowest round by a woman in PGA TOUR history (she matched her own record two years later with another 68 in the Sony Open). Wie West went on to make eight PGA TOUR starts, one more than World Golf Hall of Fame member Babe Didrikson Zaharias.
Before Thompson tees off, here’s a look at how her predecessors have fared in PGA TOUR events.
|Name
|Event
|Scores/Finish
|Brittany Lincicome
|2018 Barbasol Championship
|78-71--149 (MC)
|Michelle Wie West
|2008 Legends Reno-Tahoe Open
|73-80--153 (MC)
|Michelle Wie West
|2007 Sony Open in Hawaii
|78-76--154 (MC)
|Michelle Wie West
|2006 84 LUMBER Classic
|77-81--158 (MC)
|Michelle Wie West
|2006 John Deere Classic
|77 (WD)
|Michelle Wie West
|2006 Sony Open in Hawaii
|79-68--147 (MC)
|Michelle Wie West
|2005 John Deere Classic
|70-71--141 (MC)
|Michelle Wie West
|2005 Sony Open in Hawaii
|75-74--149 (MC)
|Michelle Wie West
|2004 Sony Open in Hawaii
|72-68--140 (MC)
|Suzy Whaley
|2003 Greater Hartford Open
|75-78--153 (MC)
|Annika Sorenstam
|2003 Bank of America Colonial
|71-74--145 (MC)
|Shirley Spork
|1952 Northern California-Reno Open
|77-80-77-80--314 (105th)
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|1946 Los Angeles Open
|81-81--162 (WD)
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|1945 Tucson Open
|N/A (42nd)
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|1945 Phoenix Open
|77-72-75-80--304 (33rd)
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|1945 Los Angeles Open
|76-81-79--236 (MC)
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|1938 Los Angeles Open
|81-84--165 (MC)
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|1937 Chicago Open
|86 (WD)
|Babe Didrikson Zaharias
|1935 The Cascades Open
|86-88--174 (MC)