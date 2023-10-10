Sleeper Picks: Shriners Children's Open

Taylor Montgomery (+110 = Top 40) … Everything is relative. Keep that in mind when assessing his possibilities at TPC Summerlin where he debuted with a T15 last year. Given his early trajectory and the fact that the PGA TOUR rookie is all-things Vegas, it’s not as much of an endorsement that he’s a Sleeper with plus-value than it is a disappointment that he didn’t default into the Power Rankings . In his last 11 starts on his own ball, he’s risen for only one top-40 finish, and that was a T37 at the 70-man FedEx St. Jude Championship. That he didn’t advance to the BMW Championship seriously hampered his chance to be the Rookie of the Year for which Eric Cole is the clubhouse leader . Yet, this is a home game where magic can happen and, in fact, magic shows routinely do! While Montgomery’s form isn’t inspiring, he’s still second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting and first in converting greens in regulation into par breakers. With large targets, the upshot is that he’ll get to use his strongest weapon closer to the hole more than usual.