Nicolai Højgaard sets sights on TOUR card following Ryder Cup triumph

But the experience of the week was invaluable. When asked what memories stood out from the week, neither involved his on-course performance. He first recalled watching Justin Rose sink a clutch putt to tie the final Friday Four-ball match and stifle a wave of American momentum. Then he reminisced on an impassioned speech by Shane Lowry on Saturday night that got the team ready for Sunday. It was being among his golfing idols that stuck with him.