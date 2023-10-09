Power Rankings: See who leads the pack at the Shriners Children's Open

TPC Summerlin annually is one of if not the easiest of the par 71s on the docket. Last year’s scoring average of 69.005 properly reflected the target, and that was a four-year high, at least officially. A better perspective is to cite it as the midpoint of actual scoring across the last five editions. Whatever you prefer, the objective is clear – go low or find something else to do in this town. One is easier than the other.