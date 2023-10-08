The First Look: Shriners Children’s Open

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Lexi Thompson will become the seventh woman to tee it up on the PGA TOUR. Thompson, an 11-time LPGA winner, went 3-1-0 for the United States at the recent Solheim Cup. Her brothers, Nicholas and Curtis Thompson, have both held PGA TOUR status. She is the first woman to tee it up on TOUR since Brittany Lincicome in 2018 at the Barbasol Championship. While TPC Summerlin will play to 7,255 yards, Thompson is one of the longest drivers on the LPGA at more than 270 yards a pop. The 28-year-old is a major winner and burst onto the scene as a youngster, first qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Open as a 12-year-old. … Nicolai Højgaard is back in action on the PGA TOUR after being part of the victorious European Ryder Cup team. Højgaard, who was one of Luke Donald’s captain’s picks, has two top-10 finishes on the PGA TOUR in 2023 including a runner-up at the Corales Puntacana Championship. … Recent University of Florida graduate Yuxin Lin will make his non-major PGA TOUR debut. Lin won the Asia-Pacific Amateur in 2017 and 2019. He won the Southern Highlands Collegiate – also in Las Vegas – in February. He began his collegiate career at the University of Southern California before transferring to Florida as a sophomore. Lin was originally set to tee it up at the Fortinet Championship before withdrawing to play in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. … TOUR winners Charley Hoffman and Tommy Gainey will tee it up on sponsor exemptions. … Peter Kuest, who was tied for 10th through 36 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, is set to join the field in Vegas. Kuest finished tied for fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and then earned Special Temporary Membership on the PGA TOUR with a T17 at the following week’s John Deere Classic.