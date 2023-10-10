Monday qualifiers: Shriners Children's Open

Notes: Novak bogeyed his second hole of the day – the only blemish on his card before going on to birdie 10 of his final 16 holes en route to medalist honors Monday at Spanish Trail Country Club. The Shriners will mark his 57th TOUR start (he’s made 30 cuts in 56 starts), with his most recent being a missed cut last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Novak, a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour at the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic, turned pro in 2017 and has two top-10 finishes in his career, both coming this season at the Valero Texas Open (ninth) and the RBC Canadian Open (T9). This will be Wofford College product’s second start at the Shriners, where he missed the cut in 2019 by three strokes after a valiant second-round 65 effort.