Monday qualifiers: Shriners Children's Open
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2023 PGA TOUR season heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Shriners Children's Open. TPC Summerlin will host the third event of the reimagined FedExCup Fall. The top 70 on the FedExCup standings (those who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs) have secured their 2024 PGA TOUR status, while others will jockey for all-important top-125 eligibility across the seven-event FedExCup Fall.
The Shriners Children's Open offered a chance for non-members and dreamers to play their way into the field at TPC Summerlin via Monday's four-spot open qualifier, held at Spanish Trail, Las Vegas.
Andrew Novak claimed the low medalist honors and the first spot at the Monday qualifier, with a 9-under 62, one shot ahead of Isaiah Salinda (63). Vijay Srinivasan and Tim Widing secured the final spots in the Shriners Children's Open field with rounds 64.
Click here for all scores from the Shriners Children's Open's Monday qualifier, contested at Spanish Trail Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Andrew Novak (9-under 62)
Age: 28
Hometown: Raleigh, North Carolina
Alma mater: Wofford College
PGA TOUR starts: 56
Cuts made: 30
Notes: Novak bogeyed his second hole of the day – the only blemish on his card before going on to birdie 10 of his final 16 holes en route to medalist honors Monday at Spanish Trail Country Club. The Shriners will mark his 57th TOUR start (he’s made 30 cuts in 56 starts), with his most recent being a missed cut last week at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Novak, a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour at the 2020 LECOM Suncoast Classic, turned pro in 2017 and has two top-10 finishes in his career, both coming this season at the Valero Texas Open (ninth) and the RBC Canadian Open (T9). This will be Wofford College product’s second start at the Shriners, where he missed the cut in 2019 by three strokes after a valiant second-round 65 effort.
Isaiah Salinda (8-under 63)
Age: 26
Hometown: San Francisco, California
Alma mater: Stanford University
PGA TOUR starts: 8
Cuts made: 4
Notes: The 26-year-old Salinda went bogey-free Monday at Spanish Trail Country Club, shooting an 8-under 63 that features a run a four straight birdies on Nos. 7-10. This will mark his second PGA TOUR start this season, after missing the cut at the U.S. Open. He’s made 21 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, making 10 cuts with five top-25 finishes including a T9 at the AdventHealth Championship in May. The Stanford alum counts current TOUR stars Maverick McNealy and Brandon Wu among his Cardinal teammates.
Vijay Srinivasan (7-under 64)
Age: 24
Hometown: Fremont, California
Alma mater: San Jose State University
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made five birdies and an eagle Monday, against zero bogeys, to earn his first career TOUR start … Began his collegiate golf career at San Jose State in 2017-18, but redshirted in 2018-19 and was then slowed by injury until spring 2021. Made a handful of starts for the Spartans in 2021 and 2022, including a T11 at the 2021 Wolf Pack Classic … Earned a Master of Business Administration from San Jose State in 2023.
Tim Widing (7-under 64)
Age: 26
Hometown: Jonkoping, Sweden
Alma mater: University of San Francisco
PGA TOUR starts: 1
Cuts made: 0
Notes: Made five birdies and an eagle in Monday’s qualifying round, against zero bogeys … Finished No. 46 on 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List as a rookie, notching eight top-25 results. Maintains full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2024 and will earn direct access to Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, which offers five TOUR cards and ties … Posted a final-round 67 at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance on Sunday for a 19th-place finish, then flew from southern Indiana to Las Vegas for Monday’s qualifier … Played hockey for about 10 years as a kid; younger brother Charlie plays competitive table tennis.