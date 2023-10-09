Lexi Thompson joins elite group of women who've made PGA TOUR starts

As a dominant force in the women’s game, not surprisingly, Didrikson Zaharias gave PGA TOUR golf a go on seven different occasions and became the first woman to play against the men in a tournament. She was a sponsor exemption in her first three appearances, none of them going very well. Didrikson Zaharias shot rounds of 86-88 at the 1935 Cascades Open in Virginia, opened with an 86 and withdrew at the 1937 Chicago Open and bowed out after an 81-84 first two rounds at the 1938 Los Angeles Open. Despite her lack of success, these all came within three years of her taking up the sport.