How to watch Shriners Children's Open, Round 2: Featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The Shriners Children's Open continued with Round 2 on Friday from TPC Summerlin. Las Vegas hosts the third tournament of the FedExCup Fall, where Tom Kim looks to successfully defend a PGA TOUR title for the first time, while Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg eyes a first TOUR victory. First-round play was suspended due to darkness at 6:16 p.m. PST. The first round will resume at 7:45 a.m local time on Friday. The second round will start as scheduled.