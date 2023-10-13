PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
How to watch Shriners Children's Open, Round 2: Featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Shriners Children's Open continued with Round 2 on Friday from TPC Summerlin. Las Vegas hosts the third tournament of the FedExCup Fall, where Tom Kim looks to successfully defend a PGA TOUR title for the first time, while Ryder Cup star Ludvig Åberg eyes a first TOUR victory. First-round play was suspended due to darkness at 6:16 p.m. PST. The first round will resume at 7:45 a.m local time on Friday. The second round will start as scheduled.

    Beau Hossler holds the lead following a career-low 62 on Thursday. J.T. Poston and Cameron Champ stand one stroke back at 8 under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action, including featured groups for PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.

    Leaderboard

    Full tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television: Friday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel, Peacock)

    Radio: Friday, 2-8 p.m; Saturday-Sunday, 3-8 p.m. (PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com/liveaudio)



    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Friday
    Stream 1Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Featured group: 5-8 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course

    Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group

    Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    FEATURED GROUPS

    Friday

    10:23 a.m. ET: Luke List, Nick Taylor, Tom Kim (10th tee)
    11:29 a.m. ET: Kevin Roy, Trevor Werbylo, Lexi Thompson (10th tee)

    ESPN+ AFTERNOON COVERAGE (Once morning groups finish):

    3:13 p.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia, J. T. Poston, Eric Cole (First tee)
    3:24 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings (First tee)

