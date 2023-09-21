How to watch, Ryder Cup: Live scores, tee times, TV times, schedule of events
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Ryder Cup takes place this week at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just outside the historic city of Rome, Italy. Stars from the United States and Europe will battle it out in one of golf's most treasured and historic competitions.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
NOTE:The PGA of America, which owns and operates the Ryder Cup, controls all digital streaming and broadcast rights to this event. For more information on how to watch this week, please visit The Ryder Cup website. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will resume on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
How to watch (All times ET)
Television: Friday, 1:30 a.m.-noon (USA Network); Saturday, 1:30-3 a.m. (USA Network), 3 a.m.-noon (NBC); Sunday, 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (NBC).
Streaming: Featured matches (various) on Peacock, RyderCup.com and the Ryder Cup app.
Radio: Friday-Saturday, 1 a.m.-12 p.m.; Sunday, 5 a.m.-1 p.m.
Schedule of events (all times ET)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|10 a.m.: Opening Ceremony
|1:35 a.m: Morning Foursomes Match 1
|1:35 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 1
|5:35 a.m.: Singles Match No. 1
-12 matches off every 12 minutes
|1:50 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 2
|1:50 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 2
|11 a.m.: Trophy presentation
|2:05 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 3
|2:05 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 3
|8:20 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 4
|8:20 a.m.: Morning Foursomes Match 4
|6:25 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 1
|6:25 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 1
|6:40 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 2
|6:40 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 2
|6:55 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 3
|6:55 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 3
|7:10 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 4
|7:10 a.m.: Afternoon Four-ball Match 4