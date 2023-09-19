PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Meet the European Ryder Cup Team

3 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    EUROPEAN TEAM

    The 44th Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Europe was defeated in record-setting fashion two years ago at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, but it has been 30 years since it has lost on home soil.

    Here are the 12 players who will try to extend Europe’s home dominance this year:

    Rory McIlroy


    Rory McIlroy on the significance of the Ryder Cup


    Age/Hometown: 34; Holywood, Northern Ireland
    FedExCup rank: 4th
    Official World Golf Ranking: 2nd
    How he qualified: First on European Points List

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 6 (2010,’12, ’14, ’16, ’18, ’21)
    Matches: 28
    Foursomes: 5-5-1
    Four-Balls: 4-5-2
    Singles: 3-2-1
    Overall: 12-12-4
    Points: 14

    Jon Rahm

    Age/Hometown: 28; Barrika, Biscay
    FedExCup rank: T18
    Official World Golf Ranking: 3rd
    How he qualified: Second on European Points List

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 2 (2018, ’21)
    Matches: 8
    Foursomes 2-0-0
    Four-Balls: 1-2-1
    Singles: 1-1-0
    Overall: 4-3-1
    Points: 4.5

    Viktor Hovland

    Age/Hometown: 25; Oslo, Norway
    FedExCup rank: 1st
    Official World Golf Ranking: 4th
    How he qualified: Third on World Points List


    Viktor Hovland on Team Europe’s incredible Ryder Cup history


    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 1 (2021)
    Matches: 5
    Foursomes: 0-2-0
    Four-Balls: 0-1-1
    Singles: 0-0-1
    Overall: 0-3-2
    Points: 1

    Tyrrell Hatton

    Age/Hometown: 31; High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England
    FedExCup rank: 16th
    Official World Golf Ranking: 11th
    How he qualified: Fourth on World Points List

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 2 (2018, ’21)
    Matches: 7
    Foursomes: 0-1-0
    Four-Balls: 2-1-1
    Singles: 0-2-0
    Overall: 2-4-1
    Points: 2.5

    Matt Fitzpatrick

    Age/Hometown: 29; Sheffield, Yorkshire, England
    FedExCup rank: 9th
    Official World Golf Ranking: 8th
    How he qualified: Fifth on World Points List

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 2 (2016, ’21)
    Matches: 5
    Foursomes: 0-3-0
    Four-Balls: 0-0-0
    Singles: 0-2-0
    Overall: 0-5-0
    Points: 0

    Robert MacIntyre

    Age/Hometown: 27; Oban, Scotland
    FedExCup rank: N/A (6th in DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings)
    Official World Golf Ranking: 55th
    How he qualified: Third on European Points List

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    N/A – Rookie

    Justin Rose

    Age/Hometown: 43; Johannesburg, South Africa
    FedExCup rank: 34th
    Official World Golf Ranking: 36th
    How he qualified: Captain’s pick

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 5 (2008, ’12, ’14, ’16, ’18)
    Matches: 23
    Foursomes: 7-2-1
    Four-Balls: 4-4-0
    Singles: 2-2-1
    Overall: 13-8-2
    Points: 14

    Tommy Fleetwood

    Age/Hometown: 32, Southport, Merseyside, England
    FedExCup rank: 6th
    Official World Golf Ranking: 14th
    How he qualified: Captain’s pick

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 2 (2018, ’21)
    Matches: 8
    Foursomes: 2-0-0
    Four-Balls: 2-1-1
    Singles: 0-1-1
    Overall: 4-2-2
    Points: 5

    Shane Lowry

    Age/Hometown: 36; Clara, County Offaly, Ireland
    FedExCup rank: 78th
    Official World Golf Ranking: 34th
    How he qualified: Captain’s pick

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 1 (2021)
    Matches: 3
    Foursomes: 0-0-0
    Four-Balls: 1-1-0
    Singles: 0-1-0
    Overall: 1-2-0
    Points: 1

    Ludvig Aberg


    “If he wasn’t going to play this one he was going to play the next eight Ryder Cups, that’s how good I think he is.”

    Luke Donald


    Age/Hometown: 23; Eslov, Sweden
    FedExCup rank: 135th
    Official World Golf Ranking: 80th
    How he qualified: Captain’s pick

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    N/A – Rookie

    Sepp Straka

    Age/Hometown: 30; Vienna, Austria
    FedExCup rank: 14th
    Official World Golf Ranking: 22nd
    How he qualified: Captain’s pick

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    N/A – Rookie

    Nicolai Hojgaard

    Age/Hometown: 22; Billund, Denmark
    FedExCup rank: N/A (15th in DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings)
    Official World Golf Ranking: 81st
    European Points List Rank: 25th
    World Points List Rank: 16th
    How he qualified: Captain’s pick

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    N/A – Rookie

    * Rankings as of Sept. 18, 2023

