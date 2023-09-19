Meet the European Ryder Cup Team
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
EUROPEAN TEAM
The 44th Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. Europe was defeated in record-setting fashion two years ago at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, but it has been 30 years since it has lost on home soil.
Here are the 12 players who will try to extend Europe’s home dominance this year:
Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy on the significance of the Ryder Cup
Age/Hometown: 34; Holywood, Northern Ireland
FedExCup rank: 4th
Official World Golf Ranking: 2nd
How he qualified: First on European Points List
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 6 (2010,’12, ’14, ’16, ’18, ’21)
Matches: 28
Foursomes: 5-5-1
Four-Balls: 4-5-2
Singles: 3-2-1
Overall: 12-12-4
Points: 14
Jon Rahm
Age/Hometown: 28; Barrika, Biscay
FedExCup rank: T18
Official World Golf Ranking: 3rd
How he qualified: Second on European Points List
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 2 (2018, ’21)
Matches: 8
Foursomes 2-0-0
Four-Balls: 1-2-1
Singles: 1-1-0
Overall: 4-3-1
Points: 4.5
Viktor Hovland
Age/Hometown: 25; Oslo, Norway
FedExCup rank: 1st
Official World Golf Ranking: 4th
How he qualified: Third on World Points List
Viktor Hovland on Team Europe’s incredible Ryder Cup history
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 1 (2021)
Matches: 5
Foursomes: 0-2-0
Four-Balls: 0-1-1
Singles: 0-0-1
Overall: 0-3-2
Points: 1
Tyrrell Hatton
Age/Hometown: 31; High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, England
FedExCup rank: 16th
Official World Golf Ranking: 11th
How he qualified: Fourth on World Points List
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 2 (2018, ’21)
Matches: 7
Foursomes: 0-1-0
Four-Balls: 2-1-1
Singles: 0-2-0
Overall: 2-4-1
Points: 2.5
Matt Fitzpatrick
Age/Hometown: 29; Sheffield, Yorkshire, England
FedExCup rank: 9th
Official World Golf Ranking: 8th
How he qualified: Fifth on World Points List
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 2 (2016, ’21)
Matches: 5
Foursomes: 0-3-0
Four-Balls: 0-0-0
Singles: 0-2-0
Overall: 0-5-0
Points: 0
Robert MacIntyre
Age/Hometown: 27; Oban, Scotland
FedExCup rank: N/A (6th in DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings)
Official World Golf Ranking: 55th
How he qualified: Third on European Points List
RYDER CUP RECORD
N/A – Rookie
Justin Rose
Age/Hometown: 43; Johannesburg, South Africa
FedExCup rank: 34th
Official World Golf Ranking: 36th
How he qualified: Captain’s pick
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 5 (2008, ’12, ’14, ’16, ’18)
Matches: 23
Foursomes: 7-2-1
Four-Balls: 4-4-0
Singles: 2-2-1
Overall: 13-8-2
Points: 14
Tommy Fleetwood
Age/Hometown: 32, Southport, Merseyside, England
FedExCup rank: 6th
Official World Golf Ranking: 14th
How he qualified: Captain’s pick
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 2 (2018, ’21)
Matches: 8
Foursomes: 2-0-0
Four-Balls: 2-1-1
Singles: 0-1-1
Overall: 4-2-2
Points: 5
Shane Lowry
Age/Hometown: 36; Clara, County Offaly, Ireland
FedExCup rank: 78th
Official World Golf Ranking: 34th
How he qualified: Captain’s pick
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 1 (2021)
Matches: 3
Foursomes: 0-0-0
Four-Balls: 1-1-0
Singles: 0-1-0
Overall: 1-2-0
Points: 1
Ludvig Aberg
“If he wasn’t going to play this one he was going to play the next eight Ryder Cups, that’s how good I think he is.”
Luke Donald
Age/Hometown: 23; Eslov, Sweden
FedExCup rank: 135th
Official World Golf Ranking: 80th
How he qualified: Captain’s pick
RYDER CUP RECORD
N/A – Rookie
Sepp Straka
Age/Hometown: 30; Vienna, Austria
FedExCup rank: 14th
Official World Golf Ranking: 22nd
How he qualified: Captain’s pick
RYDER CUP RECORD
N/A – Rookie
Nicolai Hojgaard
Age/Hometown: 22; Billund, Denmark
FedExCup rank: N/A (15th in DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings)
Official World Golf Ranking: 81st
European Points List Rank: 25th
World Points List Rank: 16th
How he qualified: Captain’s pick
RYDER CUP RECORD
N/A – Rookie
* Rankings as of Sept. 18, 2023