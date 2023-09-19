Get to know the U.S. Ryder Cup Team
Staff @PGATOUR
U.S. TEAM
The 44th Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. The United States is coming off a record-setting victory two years ago at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, but it has been 30 years since the U.S. won in Europe.
Here are the 12 players who will try to end the United States’ road losing streak this year:
Scottie Scheffler
Age/Hometown: 27; Ridgewood, New Jersey
FedExCup rank: T6
Official World Golf Ranking: 1st
Ryder Cup Points List: 1st
How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 1 (2021)
Matches: 3
Foursomes: 0-0-0
Four-Ball: 1-0-1
Singles: 1-0-0
Overall: 2-0-1
Points: 2 ½
Wyndham Clark
Age/Hometown: 29; Denver, Colorado
FedExCup Rank: 3rd
Official World Golf Ranking: 10th
Ryder Cup Points List: 2nd
How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list
RYDER CUP RECORD
N/A – Rookie
Patrick Cantlay
Patrick Cantlay on preparation for Ryder Cup
Age/Hometown: 29; Long Beach, California
FedExCup Rank: 5th
Official World Golf Ranking: 5th
Ryder Cup Points List: 4th
How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 1 (2021)
Matches: 4
Foursomes: 2-0-0
Four-Ball: 0-0-1
Singles: 1-0-0
Overall: 3-0-1
Points: 3½
Brian Harman
Age/Hometown: 36; Savannah, Georgia
FedExCup Rank: 23rd
Official World Golf Ranking: 9th
Ryder Cup Points List: 3rd
How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list
RYDER CUP RECORD
N/A – Rookie
Max Homa
Age/Hometown: 31; Burbank, California
FedExCup Rank: T9
Official World Golf Ranking: 7th
Ryder Cup Points List: 5th
How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list
RYDER CUP RECORD
N/A – Rookie
Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele preps for Ryder Cup
Age/Hometown: 29; San Diego, California
FedExCup Rank: 2nd
Official World Golf Ranking: 6th
Ryder Cup Points List: 6th
How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 1 (2021)
Matches: 4
Foursome: 2-0-0
Four-Ball: 1-0-0
Singles: 0-1-0
Overall: 3-1-0
Points: 5½
Sam Burns
“You watch every Ryder Cup and you always, you know, have this idea in the back of your head that you want to be a part of that and you want to get to experience that one day, so it's very very surreal.”
Sam Burns
Age/Hometown: 27; Shreveport, Louisiana
FedExCup Rank: T9
Official World Golf Ranking: 20th
Ryder Cup Points List: 12th
How he qualified: Captain’s pick
RYDER CUP RECORD
N/A – Rookie
Rickie Fowler
Age/Hometown: 34; Murrieta, California
FedExCup Rank: T16
Official World Golf Ranking: 25th
Ryder Cup Points List: 13th
How he qualified: Captain’s pick
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 4 (2010, ’14, ’16, ’18)
Matches: 15
Foursomes: 1-3-2
Four-Ball: 1-2-2
Singles: 1-2-1
Overall: 3-7-5
Points: 5½
Brooks Koepka
Age/Hometown: 31; West Palm Beach, Florida
FedExCup Rank: NA
Official World Golf Ranking: 15th
Ryder Cup Points List: 7th
How he qualified: Captain’s pick
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 3 (2016, ’18, ’21)
Matches: 12
Foursomes: 2-2-0
Four-Ball: 2-3-0
Singles: 2-0-1
Overall: 6-5-1
Points: 6½
Collin Morikawa
Age/Hometown: 26; Los Angeles, California
FedExCup Rank: T6
Official World Golf Ranking: 19th
Ryder Cup Points List: 10th
How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 1 (2021)
Matches: 4
Foursomes: 2-0-0
Four-Ball: 1-0-0
Singles: 0-0-1
Overall: 3-0-1
Points: 3½
Jordan Spieth
Age/Hometown: 30; Dallas, Texas
FedExCup Rank: 27th
Official World Golf Ranking: 12th
Ryder Cup Points List: 8th
How he qualified: Captain’s pick
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 4 (2014, ’16, ’18,’21)
Matches: 18
Foursomes: 3-2-2
Four-Ball: 5-2-0
Singles: 0-3-1
Overall: 8-7-3
Points: 9½
Justin Thomas
'It was a lot of emotions' Justin Thomas on being selected to play in Ryder Cup
Age/Hometown: 30; Louisville, Kentucky
FedExCup Rank: 71st
Official World Golf Ranking: 24th
Ryder Cup Points List: 15th
How he qualified: Captain’s pick
RYDER CUP RECORD
Appearances: 2 (2018, ’21)
Matches: 9
Foursomes: 2-2-0
Four-Ball: 2-0-1
Singles: 2-0-0
Overall: 6-2-1
Points: 6½
* Rankings as of Sept. 18, 2023