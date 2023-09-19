Get to know the U.S. Ryder Cup Team

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
    U.S. TEAM

    The 44th Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. The United States is coming off a record-setting victory two years ago at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, but it has been 30 years since the U.S. won in Europe.

    Here are the 12 players who will try to end the United States’ road losing streak this year:

    Scottie Scheffler

    Age/Hometown: 27; Ridgewood, New Jersey
    FedExCup rank: T6
    Official World Golf Ranking: 1st
    Ryder Cup Points List: 1st
    How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 1 (2021)
    Matches: 3
    Foursomes: 0-0-0
    Four-Ball: 1-0-1
    Singles: 1-0-0
    Overall: 2-0-1
    Points: 2 ½

    Wyndham Clark

    Age/Hometown: 29; Denver, Colorado
    FedExCup Rank: 3rd
    Official World Golf Ranking: 10th
    Ryder Cup Points List: 2nd
    How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    N/A – Rookie

    Patrick Cantlay


    Patrick Cantlay on preparation for Ryder Cup


    Age/Hometown: 29; Long Beach, California
    FedExCup Rank: 5th
    Official World Golf Ranking: 5th
    Ryder Cup Points List: 4th
    How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 1 (2021)
    Matches: 4
    Foursomes: 2-0-0
    Four-Ball: 0-0-1
    Singles: 1-0-0
    Overall: 3-0-1
    Points:

    Brian Harman

    Age/Hometown: 36; Savannah, Georgia
    FedExCup Rank: 23rd
    Official World Golf Ranking: 9th
    Ryder Cup Points List: 3rd
    How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    N/A – Rookie

    Max Homa

    Age/Hometown: 31; Burbank, California
    FedExCup Rank: T9
    Official World Golf Ranking: 7th
    Ryder Cup Points List: 5th
    How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    N/A – Rookie

    Xander Schauffele


    Xander Schauffele preps for Ryder Cup


    Age/Hometown: 29; San Diego, California
    FedExCup Rank: 2nd
    Official World Golf Ranking: 6th
    Ryder Cup Points List: 6th
    How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 1 (2021)
    Matches: 4
    Foursome: 2-0-0
    Four-Ball: 1-0-0
    Singles: 0-1-0
    Overall: 3-1-0
    Points: 5½

    Sam Burns


    “You watch every Ryder Cup and you always, you know, have this idea in the back of your head that you want to be a part of that and you want to get to experience that one day, so it's very very surreal.”

    Sam Burns


    Age/Hometown: 27; Shreveport, Louisiana
    FedExCup Rank: T9
    Official World Golf Ranking: 20th
    Ryder Cup Points List: 12th
    How he qualified: Captain’s pick

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    N/A – Rookie

    Rickie Fowler


    Age/Hometown: 34; Murrieta, California
    FedExCup Rank: T16
    Official World Golf Ranking: 25th
    Ryder Cup Points List: 13th
    How he qualified: Captain’s pick

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 4 (2010, ’14, ’16, ’18)
    Matches: 15
    Foursomes: 1-3-2
    Four-Ball: 1-2-2
    Singles: 1-2-1
    Overall: 3-7-5
    Points:

    Brooks Koepka

    Age/Hometown: 31; West Palm Beach, Florida
    FedExCup Rank: NA
    Official World Golf Ranking: 15th
    Ryder Cup Points List: 7th
    How he qualified: Captain’s pick

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 3 (2016, ’18, ’21)
    Matches: 12
    Foursomes: 2-2-0
    Four-Ball: 2-3-0
    Singles: 2-0-1
    Overall: 6-5-1
    Points:

    Collin Morikawa

    Age/Hometown: 26; Los Angeles, California
    FedExCup Rank: T6
    Official World Golf Ranking: 19th
    Ryder Cup Points List: 10th
    How he qualified: Automatic qualifier off the U.S. qualifying points list

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 1 (2021)
    Matches: 4
    Foursomes: 2-0-0
    Four-Ball: 1-0-0
    Singles: 0-0-1
    Overall: 3-0-1
    Points:

    Jordan Spieth


    Age/Hometown: 30; Dallas, Texas
    FedExCup Rank: 27th
    Official World Golf Ranking: 12th
    Ryder Cup Points List: 8th
    How he qualified: Captain’s pick

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 4 (2014, ’16, ’18,’21)
    Matches: 18
    Foursomes: 3-2-2
    Four-Ball: 5-2-0
    Singles: 0-3-1
    Overall: 8-7-3
    Points:

    Justin Thomas

    'It was a lot of emotions' Justin Thomas on being selected to play in Ryder Cup


    Age/Hometown: 30; Louisville, Kentucky
    FedExCup Rank: 71st
    Official World Golf Ranking: 24th
    Ryder Cup Points List: 15th
    How he qualified: Captain’s pick

    RYDER CUP RECORD

    Appearances: 2 (2018, ’21)
    Matches: 9
    Foursomes: 2-2-0
    Four-Ball: 2-0-1
    Singles: 2-0-0
    Overall: 6-2-1
    Points:

    * Rankings as of Sept. 18, 2023

