How it works: Ryder Cup

Each match is worth one point, with matches ending in a tie worth 1/2 point to each side. The first team to reach 14.5 points (of the 28 available) wins the Ryder Cup. If the matches end in a 14-14 draw, the team holding the Ryder Cup retains it. The three days consist of 28 total matches, each worth one point. There are no extra holes in Ryder Cup matches. Should the two sides be tied after 18 holes, each side earns a halve (1/2 point).