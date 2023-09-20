How to bet on the Ryder Cup: Odds, markets and picks for Marco Simone

The 44th Ryder Cup heads to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, with a bevy of betting markets on display. The U.S. Team arrives in Italy as the slight favorite, having won the previous Ryder Cup by a 19-9 margin at Whistling Straits in 2021. However, those odds have been shrinking the last two months. Oddsmakers at BetMGM Sportsbook had the U.S. as high as -190 to lift the trophy back in July. That number is now -150 in the two-way market and -110 in three-way betting (including the tie option). Europe was as high as +200 to lift the trophy and has now come all the way down to +120.