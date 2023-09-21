Nine things to know: Marco Simone Golf & Country Club

When EGD repurposed the site, it focused on both the course and the infrastructure. The latter task was akin to creating a football stadium big enough to accommodate 250,000 spectators for the week and as many as 45,000 a day – including media, team officials, security, hospitality, and vendor staff. Busses will deliver spectators to a bridge overpass leading to the main entrance and a huge merchandise tent. With the compact site and hilly terrain, the biggest set of grandstands will overlook the first tee, as was the case at Le Golf National and Whistling Straits in 2018 and ’21, respectively. Spectator seating will be more limited on the closing holes since half the matches never reach the 17th hole in the last three Ryder Cups.