The First Look: Ryder Cup

LAST TIME: The United States got off to an impressive start, winning three matches in Friday’s opening session and leading 6-2 after the first day at Whistling Straits. It was the largest first-day lead for either the United States or Europe since the 2004 Ryder Cup. On the second day, the U.S. squad kept the pedal down, winning the first three matches before notching points in the final two matches of the afternoon. The United States’ six-point cushion was the largest lead in a Ryder Cup through two days since 1975. In Sunday Singles, Rory McIlroy won the opening match over Xander Schauffele, but the American side would go on to win six of the next eight matches to win the Cup. The final score was 19-9. Three golfers on the American side did not record a loss including rookie Collin Morikawa, who went 3-0-1 in four matches. Jon Rahm was the highest point-earner on the European side, notching 3.5 points in a losing effort.