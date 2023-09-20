How becoming self-reliant helped Ryder Cup rookie Wyndham Clark unleash his best golf

“A lot of people say I have a good swing,” Clark said. “I believe I have a good swing. My first few years on TOUR, it actually really bothered me because people would say, ‘Oh, you have such a great swing,’ and I didn't know where the ball was going, and that was really frustrating for me,” Clark said. “So when I decided to go on my own – I do work a little bit with my caddie, but typically it's on my own – I learned about my game and my swing, and that's what I did when I was younger. I knew how to hit shots and I got away from that when I was with a coach.”